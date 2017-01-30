naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA technology Donald Trump climate change china

SHOCKING: 6-Foot Long Tapeworm Removed From an Indian Man Through His Mouth

By John Raphael
Jan 30, 2017 05:20 AM EST
Endoscopy
A new case report revealed the shocking extraction of six-foot long pork tapeworm infesting the small intestines of a 48-year old man from India.
(Photo : John Moore/Getty Images)

A new case report revealed the shocking extraction of a six-foot long pork tapeworm infesting the small intestines of a 48-year-old man from India.

The case report, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed that the doctors in India was able to pull out a Taenia solium tapeworm through the mouth of the patient.

Also known as pork tapeworm, Taenia solium can be acquired by eating raw or undercooked meat infested with the cysticerci, or larval stage, of the worm. When ingested, the tapeworm would take residence and mature in the intestine of its host. The tapeworm will continue to grow if left unattended and can even attach in the intestine, producing thousands of eggs.

In the case of the patient from India, doctors discovered the worm after the patient underwent a colonoscopy. Before his colonoscopy, the patient reported to be suffering from "tolerable" abdominal pain for two months.

"It was an undulating, moving piece of the worm," Dr. Cyriac Phillips told KBZK. "This worm segment was confirmation that there was a tapeworm infestation in this patient."

After confirming the existence of the worm, the doctors performed an endoscopy to take a peek at the patient's intestines. The doctors then proceeded in sedating the man and pulling out the tapeworm through the patient's mouth using a pair of forceps.

The tapeworm extracted from the patient measured 6.1 feet in length. The doctors needed to pull the worm softly and steadily, taking them about an hour and 15 minutes to finally pull out the whole worm. Dr. Phillips noted that the he have never seen a tapeworm that long before. Fully grown tapeworms typically measure 6.5 feet to 23 feet in length, One of the longest tapeworm ever recorder measure more than 26 feet long.

The doctors prescribed praziquantel to that patient after the procedure. The praziquantel is a medication used to treat parasitic worm infection, killing any eggs or larvae that infested the patient's intestines.

TagsTapeworms, Taenia solium, parasitic worms, Indian man tapeworm, Giant tapeworm

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Shocking Discovery: Over 1,400 Viruses Found in Invertebrates

DNA Fossils Found of Dreadful Human Diseases Originating in Birds

Poop Science! Ancient Poop May Answer the Hannibal Route Mystery

Parasitic Worms Alter Bacterial Balance In The Guts; Helps Prevent Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Earworms: Why Some Songs Tend to Stick in Our Heads

Join the Conversation

Red panda

Where is Sunny? Red Panda Goes Missing In Virginia Zoo
Stem Cells
The Rise of Chimeras: Scientists Successfully Created First Ever Human-Pig Embryo
alligator
Unique Albino Alligator Is Florida's New Star
Burmese Python
Florida Recruits Indian Snake Trackers to Hunt Everglades Pythons
Explore The Australian Outback
Ancient Poop Reveals the Main Culprit Behind the Extinction of Australian Megafauna
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Farmers are Feeding Their Cattles With Red Skittles -- WHY?
Otter
Giant Otters Used to Be Fearsome Hunters in Ancient China
space

First Human Martians Might Live in Inflatable Donuts

China Set to Launch a Mission to Bring Back Lunar Samples Back to Earth

NASA Lets People Choose the Next Image Site for Juno's Jupiter Flyby

Life on Wolf 1061: Closest Extrasolar System Yet, Is It Habitable?
science

SHOCKING: 6-Foot Long Tapeworm Removed From an Indian Man Through His Mouth

Deep Learning Algorithm Could Soon Turn Smartphones Into Powerful Detection Tool for Skin Cancer

Poop Science: Fecal Transplants Could Improve Behavioral Symptoms in Children with Autism

This New Periodic Table Shows the Cosmic Origin of Everything
tech

New Electric Vehicles to Overtake Gas in 15 Years, Ford Announces

Scientists Crack Teeth-Regeneration Code, Solution to Dentist Drill?

Ugandan Engineers Create 'Smart Jacket' That Detects Pneumonia

New AI Project Dominating Poker Champions, Demonstrates Revolutionary Concept
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops
News

Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Local Eco System
China Daily Life - Pollution
News

In Perspective: China's New Climate Change Plan an Assault vs Coal?
IBM Powerpc Copper Processor Chip
News

Life in 2020 Will Probably Include Superhero Vision, Macroscopes and More, Says IBM
Hannibal Lecter
News

Hannibal Lecter Debunked: Real Psychopaths are Not that Smart, Here's How to Know One

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Spacecraft Sends Picture Of Backlit Saturn NASA Released Stunning Image of Saturn's Wavemaker Moon Daphnis
  2. 2 Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Shared Local Ecosystem
  3. 3 Red panda Where is Sunny? Red Panda Goes Missing In Virginia Zoo
  4. 4 France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway
  5. 5 DNA Being Used To Identify WTC Remains Scientists Create First Organism With Expanded Genetic Code
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics