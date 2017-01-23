naturewn.com

Bigger is NOT Always Better: Man with More Than Half a Meter Penis Considers His Manhood Size a Disability

By John Raphael
Jan 23, 2017 07:22 AM EST
Penis Size
Owner of longest penis in the world now officially recognized as disabled by the government
(Photo : Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

What most men consider to be a dream has become a quite a problem for 54-year-old man from Saltillo, Mexico.

With a penis size reaching over half a meter when flaccid, one might think that Roberto Esquivel Cabrera his living on a dream. However, who might have thought that having a 48 centimeters tool can become a really BIG problem.

Mr. Cabrera has now been officially recognized as disabled by the government. The massive size of his penis has forced Mr. Cabrera to stop working and rely on food banks to survive.

"I cannot wear a uniform like anybody in the companies and also I cannot get on my knees," Mr. Cabrera shared in a report from Daily Mail. "I cannot run fast and so the companies think badly of me. They say that they will call me, but they never do."

Now recognized as disable, Mr. Cabrera will be provided with some economic assistance every four months. However, he noted that the assistance is not enough to make ends meet.

Doctors have advises Mr. Cabrera t undergo penile reduction surgery. The surgery would make his penis into a more normal size and shape. However, Mr. Cabrera refuses to undergo surgery. He even refused the offer of an adult entertainment company to par for his operation.

According to the report from Daily Express,the massive penis of Mr. Cabrera was not caused by genes or sheer luck. The doctors think that Mr. Cabrera began stretching out his penis with bands and weight when he was just a teenager. Recent examination of his penis showed that a huge part of his junk is actually juts foreskin and blood vessels.

Despite the popular belief that size matters, Mr. Cabrera is experiencing quite a drought in his sex life. He tried having two times on separate occasion. However, the first woman backed out after seeing his tool, while the other one needed to stop due to the pain.

His massive penis also caused him health problems and discomfort. Mr. Cabrera's lengthy foreskin makes it difficult for all his urine to exit his body, resulting to frequent urinary tract infection. His penis also needs it own pillow to avoid being uncomfortable at night.

Tagspenis, Foreskin, Penile Reduction

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

