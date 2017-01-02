LOOK: NASA's Favorite Photos of 2016

NASA published a list of its favorite images from 2016. It includes photographs taken by various NASA missions in space and on Earth. (Photo : Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)

Despite the uncertainty of the NASA's future under the Trump administration, the agency seemed to have excelled in space explorations in the year 2016. The numerous astounding images taken by various NASA missions are proof of what the agency managed to accomplish last year.

The agency is using innovative equipment including high-resolution cameras in order to capture objects and formations in space. NASA released a list of their favorite images taken last yea in a blog post. Here's a look back at the most interesting photographs taken by NASA in 2016.

Twin Study

Who could forget the return to Earth of NASA astronaut Scott Kelly earlier this year? The images of Scott Kelly were highly publicized since he is involved in a highly interesting human study in space. Scott and his twin brother Mark participated in the study where Mark's vital signs were monitored on Earth while Scott was observed during his sting aboard the ISS. The study will help scientists analyze further the effect of microgravity to the human body by using twins as case studies.

Mercury Transit

In a magnificent celestial show, Mercury transited or crossed the face of the Sun last May. It was one of the most anticipated events in 2016 where a planet was visible while it passed through the front of the Sun. Various groups and enthusiasts took this opportunity to photograph both Sun and Mercury during the event.

Perseids Meteor Shower

The annual parade of shooting stars known as the Perseids meteor shower is one of the most anticipated occurrence by sky watchers. Perseids yield a good number of shooting stars per hour that makes it a very attractive subject when it comes to star gazing and photography.

Supermoon

The biggest supermoon is easy to photograph, but what makes an image iconic is the use of a reference point - usually a landmark, to make an image stand out. But NASA photographer Bill Ingalls had an advantage to other photographers and hobbyist. He had access to NASA launches and used the Soyuz rocket as a reference to capture one of the most iconic photos ever taken of a supermoon.

There are other notable missions with equally astonishing images that NASA and its affiliates were able to capture last 2016. The agency and the scientists are hopeful that they will be able to continue their winning streak in 2017, not only in capturing amazing images but also in performing their planned space exploration programs.



