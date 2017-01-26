naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change technology Florida china

SpaceX to Launch the Last Reusable Rock; Falcon 9 Model to Retire

By Jess F.
Jan 26, 2017 10:17 AM EST
SpaceX Rocket To Become The First Non-Governmental Vehicle To Reach Int'l Space Station
SpaceX will not attempt to land the Falcon 9 that will send a satellite to space by the end of the month.
(Photo : Roberto Gonzalez/Getty Images)

Elon Musk wanted to cut the cost of spaceflight, to do that SpaceX mastered the art of reusing Falcon 9 rockets by launching and landing them safely. However, the company announced that the Falcon 9 model will be retiring soon.

SpaceX is set to launch the last reusable Falcon 9 rocket. Not only did SpaceX helped lower the cost of spaceflight by reusing Falcon 9 rockets, landing a spacecraft both on land and in water has become a public spectacle.

In a recent Tweet, Musk revealed that the next launch won't be followed by another show-stopping landing. According to Musk, the next missions will use the Falcon Heavy rocket or the new upgraded version of the Falcon 9 called Block 5.

"Block 5 is the final upgrade of the Falcon architecture. Significantly improves performance & ease of reusability. Flies end of the year," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a Tweet.

The public will have to accept that there won't be any exciting landing to look out for. SpaceX is known for their attempt to master rocket landings. Despite some missed attempts, the company nearly perfected the landings last year. The most exciting would be landing on a drone ship at sea, which SpaceX smoothly accomplished many times.

The mission to launch communication satellite EchoStar 23 will be the last for that Falcon 9 rocket since the parameters make it impossible to land the rocket back, according to The Verge. 

Based on the report, sending the satellite to the required a certain speed. The speed requirement will burn up most of the rocket propellant. This means there won't be enough for the trip back.

The satellite weighs 5.4 imperial-ton, according to Engadget. Carrying a payload this heavy will also require more propellant.

The retirement of Falcon 9 rockets will give way to SpaceX' more advanced rockets the Falcon Heavy and the new Block 5.

 

 

TagsElon Musk, Spacex, SpaceX Falcon 9, Falcon 9 rocket, Falcon 9 landing, Falcon 9 to retire, Falcon Heavy, Block 5

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

First Human Martians Might Live in Inflatable Donuts

SpaceX Nails Rocket Landing, What's Next For Elon Musk?

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Named One of Trumps Economic Advisors, To Join Pepsi and Uber CEOs

NASA's Hurricane Satellite CYGNSS Launch Delayed, Pegasus XL Liftoff Moved to Dec. 14

Mysterious 'Education Gene' Explained: How Genetics Affect Intelligence of Offsprings, Humanity

Join the Conversation

alligator

Unique Albino Alligator Is Florida's New Star
Burmese Python
Florida Recruits Indian Snake Trackers to Hunt Everglades Pythons
Explore The Australian Outback
Ancient Poop Reveals the Main Culprit Behind the Extinction of Australian Megafauna
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Farmers are Feeding Their Cattles With Red Skittles -- WHY?
Researchers Build Robo-Rhinos to Integrate, Guard Packs, Stop Poaching
Researchers Build Robo-Rhinos to Integrate, Guard Packs, Stop Poaching
Otter
Giant Otters Used to Be Fearsome Hunters in Ancient China
Dogs
FDA: Exposure to Skin Cancer Cream Could Endanger Your Pet's Life
space

NASA's 'Teenage Bot' Opportunity Rover Celebrates 13 Years on Mars

SpaceX to Launch the Last Reusable Rock; Falcon 9 Model to Retire

China Set to Launch a Mission to Bring Back Lunar Samples Back to Earth

NASA Lets People Choose the Next Image Site for Juno's Jupiter Flyby
science

Deep Learning Algorithm Could Soon Turn Smartphones Into Powerful Detection Tool for Skin Cancer

Poop Science: Fecal Transplants Could Improve Behavioral Symptoms in Children with Autism

This New Periodic Table Shows the Cosmic Origin of Everything

WARNING: Sea Levels 6 to 9 Meters Higher the Last Time the Earth was This Warm
tech

The World's Largest Bullet-Train Network is in China, Critics and Experts Express Concerns

Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Local Eco System

Scientists Crack Teeth-Regeneration Code, Solution to Dentist Drill?

Ugandan Engineers Create 'Smart Jacket' That Detects Pneumonia
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Island
News

LOOK: World's First Floating City is Underway in French Polynesia
Hannibal Lecter
News

Hannibal Lecter Debunked: Real Psychopaths are Not that Smart, Here's How to Know One
DNA Being Used To Identify WTC Remains
News

Scientists Create First Organism With Expanded Genetic Code
Penis Size
News

Bigger is NOT Always Better: Man with Half a Meter Penis Consider His Manhood a Disability

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Spacecraft Sends Picture Of Backlit Saturn NASA Released Stunning Image of Saturn's Wavemaker Moon Daphnis
  2. 2 Donald Trump New Moth Species With Yellowish-White Scales, Small Genitals Named After Donald Trump
  3. 3 Island LOOK: World's First Floating City is Underway in French Polynesia
  4. 4 Penis Size Bigger is NOT Always Better: Man with More Than Half a Meter Penis Considers His Manhood Size a Disability
  5. 5 DNA Being Used To Identify WTC Remains Scientists Create First Organism With Expanded Genetic Code
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics