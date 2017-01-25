naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change technology global warming Mars

'Brain Viagra' Could Soon Help Older Males in Regaining Their Sex Drives

By John Raphael
Jan 25, 2017 11:38 AM EST
Couples
A dose of the hormone kisspeptin could help men struggling with the sex lives by bringing back their lost sexual urges.
(Photo : Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A new study From Imperial College London revealed that the a dose of the hormone kisspeptin could help men struggling with the sex lives by bringing back their lost sexual urges.

The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, showed that kisspeptin, or also known as the "brain Viagra" could enhance the activity in the region of the brain associated with romantic love and sexual arousal.

"Our initial findings are novel and exciting as they indicate that kisspeptin plays a role in stimulating some of the emotions and responses that lead to sex and reproduction," said lead author Professor Waljit Dhillo, of the Imperial College London's Department of Medicine, in a press release. "Ultimately, we are keen to look into whether kisspeptin could be an effective treatment for psychosexual disorders, and potentially help countless couples who struggle to conceive."

For the study, the researchers conducted a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involving 29 healthy heterosexual young men. Each participant was given either an injection of kisspeptin or placebo. The participants then underwent MRI scans while being shown a variety of images, including sexual and non-sexual romantic pictures, negative and neutral-themed images and images of happy, fearful and neutral emotional faces.

The researchers found that the participants injected with the kisspeptin have enhanced activity in the region of the brain that is typically activated by romance or sexual arousal when they were shown sexual romantic images of couples. This suggests that kisspeptin could boost the behavioral circuits associated with sex and love.

Additionally, the researchers discovered that volunteers given with kisspeptin have enhance activity in the region of the brain important in regulating negative moods when they were shown negative images. Aside from the increased activity in the brain, the participants also reported a reduction in negative mood in a post-scan questionnaire. Due to this, the researchers are also looking at the potential of kisspeptin as treatment to depression.

TagsKisspeptin, sex, old, Reproduction, brain, viagra, sex drive, aging, how to regain sex drive, using brain viagra, using viagra, brain viagra

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Bigger is NOT Always Better: Man with More Than Half a Meter Penis Considers His Manhood Size a Disability

WARNING: Almost Half of Men in the US have Genital HPV Infections

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Science Confirmed: Sexism Harmful to Men's Mental Health

About 800,000 Americans at Risk From Soon-to-be Untreatable Gonorrhea

Join the Conversation

alligator

Unique Albino Alligator Is Florida's New Star
Burmese Python
Florida Recruits Indian Snake Trackers to Hunt Everglades Pythons
Explore The Australian Outback
Ancient Poop Reveals the Main Culprit Behind the Extinction of Australian Megafauna
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Farmers are Feeding Their Cattles With Red Skittles -- WHY?
Researchers Build Robo-Rhinos to Integrate, Guard Packs, Stop Poaching
Researchers Build Robo-Rhinos to Integrate, Guard Packs, Stop Poaching
Otter
Giant Otters Used to Be Fearsome Hunters in Ancient China
Dogs
FDA: Exposure to Skin Cancer Cream Could Endanger Your Pet's Life
space

China Set to Launch a Mission to Bring Back Lunar Samples Back to Earth

NASA Lets People Choose the Next Image Site for Juno's Jupiter Flyby

Life on Wolf 1061: Closest Extrasolar System Yet, Is It Habitable?

SpaceX Nails Rocket Landing, What's Next For Elon Musk?
science

Poop Science: Fecal Transplants Could Improve Behavioral Symptoms in Children with Autism

This New Periodic Table Shows the Cosmic Origin of Everything

WARNING: Sea Levels 6 to 9 Meters Higher the Last Time the Earth was This Warm

Bill Gates Warns About the Potential Damage of Bioterrorism
tech

Scientists Crack Teeth-Regeneration Code, Solution to Dentist Drill?

Ugandan Engineers Create 'Smart Jacket' That Detects Pneumonia

New AI Project Dominating Poker Champions, Demonstrates Revolutionary Concept

Critics Raise Concerns on $8K 'Young Blood' Vampire Anti-Aging Transfusion
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Island
News

LOOK: World's First Floating City is Underway in French Polynesia
Hannibal Lecter
News

Hannibal Lecter Debunked: Real Psychopaths are Not that Smart, Here's How to Know One
DNA Being Used To Identify WTC Remains
News

Scientists Create First Organism With Expanded Genetic Code
Penis Size
News

Bigger is NOT Always Better: Man with Half a Meter Penis Consider His Manhood a Disability

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Spacecraft Sends Picture Of Backlit Saturn NASA Released Stunning Image of Saturn's Wavemaker Moon Daphnis
  2. 2 Penis Size Bigger is NOT Always Better: Man with More Than Half a Meter Penis Considers His Manhood Size a Disability
  3. 3 Donald Trump New Moth Species With Yellowish-White Scales, Small Genitals Named After Donald Trump
  4. 4 DNA Being Used To Identify WTC Remains Scientists Create First Organism With Expanded Genetic Code
  5. 5 What is Maluuba? Microsoft Grabs AI Tech Bigger Than Facebook, Google What is Maluuba? Microsoft Grabs AI Tech Bigger Than Facebook, Google
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics