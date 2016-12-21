naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming asteroid alien

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

By John Raphael
Dec 21, 2016 08:02 AM EST
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
TOKYO, JAPAN - APRIL 28: A Love Doll is exhibited at Vanilla Gallery on April 28, 2016 in Tokyo, Japan. Japanese sex doll maker Orient Industry exhibited their life size Love Dolls in 'Artificial OTOME (girl) Museum', in collaboration with Vanilla Gallery. The main market for these Love Dolls are not only the collectors who love to live with them, but also others including widowers.
(Photo : Taro Karibe/Getty Images)

Scientists, Humanities Scholar, tech writers, sex writers, robot enthusiasts and journalists gathered together at Goldsmiths, University of London for the Second International Congress on Love and Sex with Robots.

An Appreciation for Real Sex

During the event, different academic communities were given a chance to present their ideas and innovative work on the possibility of human relationships with robots and artificial intelligence. Experts and scientists have different stands on the potential rise of the so-called "sex robots." Some experts believe that sex robots would make people better appreciate "the real thing."

"It could be that we are so busy with our lives, we are so embedded in our technological narrative that the idea of engaging in long-distance sex and robot sex is actually a natural process in our evolutionary cycle," said Dr Trudy Barber, a pioneer in the impact of technology on sexual intercourse, during the conference, as reported by The Telegraph. "I think what will happen is that they will make real-time relationships more valuable and exciting."

Sex with AI Could Screw Up Man's Physical Needs

However, other experts and researchers believe otherwise. Swiss researcher Oliver Bendel cautioned audience during his talk at the conference that sex robots could over-exert humans, reducing the possibility of actual sex.

According to the report from Gizmodo, robots don't tire out like humans. This could mean that a sex robot could potentially screw men to the point of physical exhaustion. Additionally, adding artificial intelligence to sex robots could make them better than actual humans, potentially making people stop making love entirely.

Sex robots with artificial intelligence could also bring sex to new heights by using the so-called machine learning. The machine could gather data about the sexual preferences of its users. With these data, the machine could seduce its users to engage in more robot sex and make the sexual activity a splitting image to its users' fantasies.

TagsRobots, sex, artificial intelligence, Machine Learning, sex toys, robot sex

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Scientists Use Mussel-Like Robots to Monitor Climate Change

German Researchers Create Artificial Nervous System for Robots to Experience Pain

Ingestible Origami Robot Successfully Removes Button Battery Stuck to Wall of Stimulated Stomach

Robots Could Be Better at Performing Surgeries Than Human Surgeons

Humans Get ‘Aroused’ Touching Robot’s Intimates, New Study Shows [Video]

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

Ancient Toothpick: Cavemen Cleaned Their Teeth, Research Shows
tech

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

New Airbus Concept Makes Every Airliner Customizable
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
  4. 4 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  5. 5 Grand Canyon's New 'Skywalk' Opens With Grand Ceremony UFO Alert! Alien Spaceship Arriving Via Wormhole Caught on Video
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics