Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

TOKYO, JAPAN - APRIL 28: A Love Doll is exhibited at Vanilla Gallery on April 28, 2016 in Tokyo, Japan. Japanese sex doll maker Orient Industry exhibited their life size Love Dolls in 'Artificial OTOME (girl) Museum', in collaboration with Vanilla Gallery. The main market for these Love Dolls are not only the collectors who love to live with them, but also others including widowers. (Photo : Taro Karibe/Getty Images)

Scientists, Humanities Scholar, tech writers, sex writers, robot enthusiasts and journalists gathered together at Goldsmiths, University of London for the Second International Congress on Love and Sex with Robots.

An Appreciation for Real Sex

During the event, different academic communities were given a chance to present their ideas and innovative work on the possibility of human relationships with robots and artificial intelligence. Experts and scientists have different stands on the potential rise of the so-called "sex robots." Some experts believe that sex robots would make people better appreciate "the real thing."

"It could be that we are so busy with our lives, we are so embedded in our technological narrative that the idea of engaging in long-distance sex and robot sex is actually a natural process in our evolutionary cycle," said Dr Trudy Barber, a pioneer in the impact of technology on sexual intercourse, during the conference, as reported by The Telegraph. "I think what will happen is that they will make real-time relationships more valuable and exciting."

Sex with AI Could Screw Up Man's Physical Needs

However, other experts and researchers believe otherwise. Swiss researcher Oliver Bendel cautioned audience during his talk at the conference that sex robots could over-exert humans, reducing the possibility of actual sex.

According to the report from Gizmodo, robots don't tire out like humans. This could mean that a sex robot could potentially screw men to the point of physical exhaustion. Additionally, adding artificial intelligence to sex robots could make them better than actual humans, potentially making people stop making love entirely.

Sex robots with artificial intelligence could also bring sex to new heights by using the so-called machine learning. The machine could gather data about the sexual preferences of its users. With these data, the machine could seduce its users to engage in more robot sex and make the sexual activity a splitting image to its users' fantasies.

