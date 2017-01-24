naturewn.com

Hannibal Lecter Debunked: Real Psychopaths are Not that Smart, Here's How to Know One

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Jan 24, 2017 10:54 AM EST
Psychopaths are generally described to be manipulative, dishonest and apathetic. However, the idea that they are also clever and smart - as often portrayed in television, isn't exactly true. In fact, studies are showing that in general, psychopaths have below-average intelligence.
Have You Met a Psychopath?

According to New Scientist, Brian Boutwell at St. Louis University said someone may have already met a psychopath in their lives, but they only make up a percent of the population. A "psychopath" is someone that achieves a certain score on a test of psychopathic traits. This includes callousness, aggression, impulsiveness and a sense of grandiosity. They do not hurt someone, but the odds of them doing so will be very higher.

Hannibal Lecter Myth Debunked

Psychologists say, however, that the Hannibal Lecter myth -- as in the impression that psychopaths have above-average intellect because they are charming and manipulative -- isn't exactly true. Boutwell said, via New Scientist, their impulsiveness and run-ins with the law means they're not overly intelligent.

Boutwell and his colleagues set up a test and analyzed the results of 187 published studies on intelligence and psychopathy, including research on psychopaths in prison and those enjoying careers. They found no evidence that psychopaths have higher intelligence markers than those people who don't share their traits. They, in fact, scored lower on intelligence tests.

Psychopaths Crave Sensation

Matt DeLisi at Iowa State University said these findings can put the Hannibal Lecter myth to the test. He added they tend to also do poorly at school, as they are sensation-seeking.

Boutwell hopes his research will add to a growing understanding of how psychopathy works. According to New Scientist, this can also help add a growing understanding if we can treat the condition, as we currently have psychopaths considered "untreatable."

