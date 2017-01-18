naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA us asteroid Earth climate change

UPDATE: Warnings, FAQs Issued After Woman Dies of Antibiotic-Resistant Superdrug

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Jan 18, 2017 09:37 AM EST
UPDATE: Warnings, FAQs Issued After Woman Dies of Antibiotic-Resistant Superdrug
Public health officials from Nevada recently reported the case of a woman who had died in Reno in September from what appears to be an incurable infection. Tests showed the superbug that spread in her system fend off 26 different antibiotics.
(Photo : Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Public health officials from Nevada recently reported the case of a woman who had died in Reno in September from what appears to be an incurable infection. Tests showed the superbug that spread in her system fend off 26 different antibiotics.

These were all antibiotics that are presently available in the United States at the time. Alexander Kallen, medical officer in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, added this is concrete proof that antibiotic resistance is becoming a reality.

Although this appears to be not the first time someone in the United States has been infected with pan-resistant bacteria. It is not uncommon at this point, but it is definitely alarming.

James Johnson, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Minnesota, said this is just a "harbinger" of future events to come. Other scientists meanwhile are saying the case is just another sign that researchers and governments need to take the idea of antibiotic resistance more seriously.

According to a report, published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report of the CDC, note this case underscores the need for hospitals to ask incoming patients about foreign travel and also whether they had been recently hospitalized elsewhere.

Stat News notes that this particular case involved someone in India, where multi-drug resistant bacteria are more common than they are in the US. She had broken her right femur while in India a couple of years back, and then later developed a bone infection in her femur and her hip and became hospitalized in the country for a few more times.

The unnamed woman, then in her 70s, went to a hospital in Reno for care where it was discovered she was infected with what is called a CRE. It's a carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae, a general name of bacteria that live in the gut that developed resistance to the class of antibiotics called carbapenemes. This is an important last line of defense used when other antibiotics fail.

Stat News says CDC Director Tom Frieden called CREs as nightmare bacteria because of the danger they pose for spreading antibiotic resistance. In the woman in Nevada's case, her bacteria is called the Klebsiella pneumoniae, a bug that is often the cause of urinary tract infections.

A sample of her bacteria was sent to the CDC in Atlanta for further testing. It was then seen that there was nothing available to US doctors would have cured the infection. This proves that bugs are developing resistance faster than we can make new antibiotics. 

TagsNevada, Alexander Kallen, CDC, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Ever Want to Sequence Your Genome? Illumina Wants to do it For Just $100!

Research Figures Out the Most Effective Song to Combat Anxiety

Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can -- Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain

Scientists to Develop 'Smart' Insulin Capsule to Combat Diabetes

CDC to Discuss Proposal Lowering Lead Exposure Threshold

Join the Conversation

Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton

‘Puppy Talk’: What Dogs Really Think of Your Silly Baby Voice
Feral cat
WEIRD! Australian National Park Is Luring Feral Cats With KFC --- Here's Why
Pig
Behold, the King of Pigs!
Tarantula
Terrifying: Large Tarantula Devours a Foot-long Snake
Cobwebs Catch The Early Morning Mist
Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can - Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can -- Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Scientists Plan to "De-Extinct" A Big Ancient Cow - How to Bring Back the Auroch?
Scientists Plan to 'De-Extinct' a Big Ancient Cow -- How to Bring Back the Auroch?
space

Japanese Orbiter Captures Strange Atmospheric Phenomenon in Venus, Find Out What It Is

The Real Rogue One? Scientists Explain the Origins of Mysterious Planet Nine

Look! NASA Reveals Image of Earth And Moon Photographed from Mars

NASA Unveils Two New Asteroid Missions, To Launch Lucy and Psyche
science

ALERT: Superbug Resistant to 26 Antibiotics Killed a Woman in Nevada

Quantum in the Real World: Scientists Are Able to See Quantum Effects With Naked Eye for the First TIme

Scientists Find the Kill Switch in Mice's Brains That Turns Them Into Zombie-Like Predators

Chemists Just Tied the Tightest Knot of All Time
tech

Chernobyl to House Giant Solar Power Plant, Revitalize Potential

No More Scars: Researchers Crack Code to Regenerate Human Skin

Ever Want to Sequence Your Genome? Illumina Wants to do it For Just $100!

Future Skyscrapers Will Be 3 Miles High With the Ability to Clean the Air Around It
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Polar Bear
News

Alert! Polar Bears Will Soon Be Extinct Without Decisive Action on Climate Change
surgery
News

Surgery Gone Wrong: Girl Dies After Routine Tonsillectomy That Lasted For Hours
NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass
News

Uh-Oh! There's a Gigantic Iceberg About to Break Off From the Antarctic
Superhero
News

Is the Superhero Culture More Villain Than Hero? Kids Tend to Focus on Aggressive Behavior, Study Says

Most Popular

  1. 1 Three Generations Of Cloned Mice Scientists Find the Kill Switch in Mice's Brains That Turns Them Into Zombie-Like Predators
  2. 2 Earth Scientists Have Finally Figured Out the Mysterious 'Missing Element' in Earth's Core
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics