Research Figures Out the Most Effective Song to Combat Anxiety

Everyone is sure to have tried methods and techniques to fight stress and anxiety. They may not be helpful in some cases, but finding ways to manage stress generates a lot of relief in a lot of people.



However, it appears music can be a good tool to manage stress. In fact, it appears one song appears to be more effective than all the rest.



With modern research, it can be understood that stress has harmful effects on the body. It can cause chemicals like cortisol to be released and increases serious health risks like obesity, digestive problems, heart disease and depression.



A recent paper published by Harvard and Stanford University discovered something a bit more troubling. According to The Atlantic, health issues from job stress alone can cause more deaths than Alzheimer's, influenza or diabetes.



According to INC, David Lewis-Hodgson and his team from Mindlab International conducted a study on sound therapy. Participants had to solve puzzles that induced stress with sensors in their bodies. They had to listen to different songs while the researchers measured and recorded their heart rate, breathing and blood pressure.



According to Unisoul Theory, there are ten songs in the special "playlist" that generates the most relaxation. However, one stood out.



Weightless by the Marconi Union was found to reduce levels of stress and anxiety by a whopping 65-percent. It even produced a greater state of relaxation than any other music tested to date.



Lewis-Hodgson noted that many women became drowsy because of its efficacy, and would advise against driving while listening to the song.However, Unisoul Theory said Weightless was designed to do exactly that.

The Marconi Union, the group behind the song, said they worked together with sound therapists to create carefully-arranged rhythms, bass lines and harmonies.

Here are the other songs from the "playlist."