naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA china Robots artificial intelligence AI

CDC to Discuss Proposal Lowering Lead Exposure Threshold

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Jan 03, 2017 11:00 PM EST
CDC to Discuss Proposal Lowering Lead Exposure Threshold
January 17 will be a big day for the Centers for Disease Control. It appears their meeting will be discussing a proposal to lower the threshold level for lead exposure.
(Photo : Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images/Cancer Research UK)

January 17 will be a big day for the Centers for Disease Control. It appears their meeting will be discussing a proposal to lower the threshold level for lead exposure.

According to Reuters, the US CDC will be considering lowering its threshold for elevated childhood blood lead levels by 30-percent, a shift that could help health practitioners identify more children afflicted by the heavy metal.

According to Scientific American, the CDC has been using a blood lead threshold of 5 micrograms per deciliter for age under age six since 2012. The CDC sets public health standards for exposure to lead. However, while there's no level of lead exposure is safe for children, those who test at or above that level warrants a public health response.

Based on new data from a national health survey, the CDC may lower its reference level to 3.5 micrograms per deciliter in the comic months, according to six people briefed by the agency. The measure will come up for discussion at a CDC meeting in Atlanta this January 17.

But the step, which has been under consideration for months, could be controversial. One concern is evident: lowering the threshold could drain sparse resources from the public health response to children who need the most help, as in those with high lead levels.

The CDC did not respond for a request to comment.

Exposure to lead, typically in peeling old paint, tainted water or contaminated soil, can cause cognitive impairment and other irreversible health impacts.

The CDC adjusts its threshold periodically as nationwide average levels drop. The value is meant to identify children whose blood lead levels put them among the 2.5-percent of those with the heaviest exposure.

Lead has no biological function in the body, and so the less there of it in the body, the better, according to Bernard M Y Cheung, from the University of Hong Kong.

The federal agency is talking with state health officials, laboratory operators, and medical device makers and public housing authorities about how and when to implement a new threshold.

Since lead has been banned in paint and phased out of gasoline nearly 40 years ago, average childhood blood lead levels have fallen more than 90-percent. Now the average is around 1-microgram per deciliter. 

TagsCDC, lead exposure, health

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Ice Homes the Future of Housing in Mars, NASA Reveals

2017 in Microbes and Machines: How is Big Data Redefining Biotechnology?

Company Develops 'Therapy AIs' For Trauma Management, Psychotherapy

Scientists Tackle Physical Source of Depression, Potential Developments

Scientists Have Developed an OFFICIAL Ebola Vaccine With 100-Percent Efficiency

Join the Conversation

Shark

Ghost Sharks: 280 Million Year Old Skull Explains Origin of the Strange Animal
Dolphins
Navy-Trained War Dolphins to Help Search and Capture Highly Endangered Vaquitas
Alligator
CAUGHT ON CAM: 15-Foot Python vs. 5-Foot Alligator -- Who Will Win?
Dog
WATCH: Brave Dog Protects Injured Friend From Oncoming Train
Great dane
Big and Adorable: Meet Freddy, The World's Tallest Dog
Chickens
Who You Calling Bird-Brained? Chickens Smarter, More Self-Aware than Previously Thought
Killer Whales
Oldest Known Orca 'Granny' Now Considered Dead After Missing for 3 Months
space

ISS Crew Prepares For 2017 Spacewalk, ESA Astronaut Tomas Pesquet To Perform Spacewalk Duty For The First Time

Strange Radio Bursts Detected From Distant Galaxy Finally Tracked Down

Earth Passed Through 'Fireworks' From a Shattered Comet, NASA Says

Once In A Lifetime View: New Year Brings Extremely Rare Comet Visible From Earth
science

Researchers Develop New Non-Invasive Technique to Diagnose, Treat Eye Diseases

WARNING: Too Much Alcohol Could Increase the Risk of Fatal Heart Conditions

AMAZING! Arizona Twins Born in Different Years

Leap Second: Last Day of 2016 Will Have Its Extra Second
tech

Automated Future: Kids Born Today Won't Ever Drive Cars, Expert Predicts

Amazing! New Tesla Autopilot Tech Predicts Car Accident Before It Happens

Google Translate Invents Own AI Language 'Translation' -- How Does It Work?

Move Along, VR: Augmented Reality Will Overtake Apps in 2017
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ivory trade
News

China Announces Complete Ban on Ivory Trade By 2017
Benedict Cumberbatch
News

Surprise! Benedict Cumberbatch is Related to 'Sherlock Holmes' Author, Experts Reveal
Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests!
News

Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests
Surgical scar
News

Surgical Scissors Finally Removed From Man's Body After 18 Years

Most Popular

  1. 1 digestive system We Officially Have A Brand New Human Organ! The Mesentery
  2. 2 NASA’s Kepler Mission Discovers A World Orbiting Two Stars Program Preps to Send Alien Messages Despite Warnings; Could Trigger Invasion, Experts Say
  3. 3 Benedict Cumberbatch Surprise! 'Sherlock' Star Benedict Cumberbatch is Related to 'Sherlock Holmes' Author, Experts Reveal
  4. 4 Ears ALERT: Cleaning Your Ears Might Actually Do More Damage Than Good
  5. 5 Baking Power Out of Carbon? Indian Firm Makes Carbon Capture Breakthrough Baking Power Out of Carbon? Indian Firm Makes Carbon Capture Breakthrough
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics