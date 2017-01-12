naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Earth china asteroid moon

Scientists Attempt Ultra-Safe Brain Tests with Ultra-Thin Electrodes

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Jan 12, 2017 07:52 AM EST
Scientists Attempt Ultra-Safe Brain Tests with Ultra-Thin Electrodes
What if you could record brain activity without ever damaging the brain - from the inside?
(Photo : Photo by Bruce Adams - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

What if you could record brain activity without ever damaging the brain -- from the inside? Scientists are planning to make electrodes that are so thin, they could make brain treatments incredibly safer.

According to New Scientist, it can be remembered that wires are implanted in the brain to treat epilepsy and Parkinson's disease. They do this by stimulating malfunctioning nerve cells and even record electrical signals in the brain. 

However, these electrodes tend to be wide. They are 1.5 millimeters in diameter, and it can even kill brain cells and hit blood vessels. Their stiff nature can cause inflammation and gradually get covered with immune cells that reduce efficiency.

However, New Scientist says that a new alternative is here. Softer electrodes such as those made by carbon nanotubes, which is a thousandth of the diameter of regular wires, may work. However, how do you insert something that soft to the brain?

According to Jacob Robinson from Rice University in Texas, it's like trying to stick a wet noodle into a bowl of Jello. Regardless, it seems the possibility that Robinson and his team was planning is becoming a reality.

However, Robinson's team have found a way to make the tubes behave more like a stiff knitting needle. New Scientist reveals that they have built a device that can allow a tiny channel of flowing water to stiffen the wire. As it is pushed into the brain, the tissue stops it from crumpling.

This device was previously used to insert electrodes that record brain activity in mice, without even causing any damage. 

This is an amazing medical breakthrough, as a lot of people and patients seem constrained with what can be offered by electrodes so far. Given the breadth of developments in the field of neuroscience, such developments are amazing and unprecedented.  

TagsJacob Robinson, Rice University

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Research Figures Out the Most Effective Song to Combat Anxiety

Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can -- Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain

Scientists to Develop 'Smart' Insulin Capsule to Combat Diabetes

CDC to Discuss Proposal Lowering Lead Exposure Threshold

Ice Homes the Future of Housing in Mars, NASA Reveals

Join the Conversation

Snake Day In Miami

Surprise! Man Finds Rare Anaconda Inside His Apartment Toilet
Shark
Ghost Sharks: 280 Million Year Old Skull Explains Origin of the Strange Animal
Dolphins
Navy-Trained War Dolphins to Help Search and Capture Highly Endangered Vaquitas
Alligator
CAUGHT ON CAM: 15-Foot Python vs. 5-Foot Alligator -- Who Will Win?
An African Safari
Cheetahs are About to Go Extinct, Scientists Confirm
Great dane
Big and Adorable: Meet Freddy, The World's Tallest Dog
Dog
WATCH: Brave Dog Protects Injured Friend From Oncoming Train
space

Former CIA Officer and the First African-American Female Astronaut to Board the International Space Station

Close Call! An Asteroid Whizzed Past Earth at an Alarmingly Close Distance

Astronauts Peggy Whitson and Shane Kimbrough Complete First January Spacewalk Outside the ISS

Milky Way's Black Hole Spews Out Enormous 'Spitballs' The Size of Planets
science

Is the Superhero Culture More Villain Than Hero? Kids Tend to Focus on Aggressive Behavior, Study Says

Bacteria That Commonly Cause Food Poisoning to be Used to Fight Most Aggressive Form of Brain Cancer

L'Oreal Releases Under $200 Smart Hairbrush That Helps Track Hair Quality

No More Fillings? Scientists Discover a Drug That Regenerates Damaged Teeth
tech

Google: New Auto-Driving Minivans to be Released at the End of January 2017

Scientists Attempt Ultra-Safe Brain Tests with Ultra-Thin Electrodes

Millennials the First Generation to Lose Jobs to Automation, Experts Predict

Research Figures Out the Most Effective Song to Combat Anxiety
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Surgeons
News

Shocking! Tiny Brain With Skull and Hair Found In Teen's Ovary
China smog
News

Reporting For Duty! China Designates Smog Police To Combat Pollution
Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests!
News

Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests
Surgical scar
News

Surgical Scissors Finally Removed From Man's Body After 18 Years

Most Popular

  1. 1 Surgeons Shocking! Tiny Brain With Skull and Hair Found In Teen's Ovary
  2. 2 Teeth No More Fillings? Scientists Discover a Drug That Regenerates Damaged Teeth
  3. 3 Surgery Pointless Organ No More: Appendix Biological Function Discovered
  4. 4 Space Shuttle Astronauts Work Aboard Space Station Astronauts Peggy Whitson and Shane Kimbrough Complete First January Spacewalk Outside the ISS
  5. 5 Earth Scientists Have Finally Figured Out the Mysterious 'Missing Element' in Earth's Core
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics