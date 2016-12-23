naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change alien asteroid Earth

AI Systems Are Starting to Self-Explain Their Own Programming

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Dec 23, 2016 04:30 AM EST
AI Systems Are Starting to Self-Explain Their Own Programming
The idea of the self, or self-awareness and the idea to understand and explain oneself, is the one big divide between AI and human intelligence. While we as humans have a lot of information to still understand, we can offer up a reasoning for ourselves in a lot of cases.
(Photo : Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The idea of the self, or self-awareness and the idea to understand and explain oneself, is the one big divide between AI and human intelligence. While we as humans have a lot of information to still understand, we can offer up a reasoning for ourselves in a lot of cases. 

However, AI algorithms are usually only programmed to provide answers based on data we've learned. However, we have no idea how they arrived at their conclusion, and this limits our ability to improve AI. Interestingly, something is about to change that.

QZ explained that in the most part, the way AI functions could be explained with a simple procedure. The way AI identifies people, for example, has a lot of factors. There are data points or pictures where AI finds patterns (individuals) from. They then draw a line (specific person) that connects everything. 

However, these "lines" and "data" tend to be too complex that we have no idea where the line begins and ends.

New research from the University of California, Berkeley and the Max Planck Institute for Informatics may have just begun working on an AI algorithm that analyzes these kinds of data in two ways.

The first is to answer the original question, and the other that identifies the data used to answer the question. This means not only are we getting answers, we can finally figure out how they do it.

The algorithm can only so far recognize human actions in pictures. This is according to the unreviewed paper posted on ArXiv. It's trained on two sets of information -- what is happening and why.

The first uses pictures of human activities with descriptions and explanations of the task. The second set has images with three associated questions and a lot of answers per question.

By the time the neural network is able to explain why a certain picture is showing something, it points towards the data used to explain that conclusion.The researchers call this a "pointing and justification' system, wherein it points to the data used and explains the rationale behind it.

This is needed because as much as algorithms of AI are popular in face recognition and automatic photo tagging, a lot of them tend to be hard to understand, even by their own programmers.

The problem perhaps lies in the core of machine learning itself, because when the algorithm learns, it takes data and rearranges it itself that only it can understand the process behind it.

Boston University professor of computer science Kate Saenko explained that "we didn't design them in the conventional sense. We only designed the way they think, but the rest is up to them."

While the Berkeley research will not completely "fix" the problem, it does point toward a future where we can ask machines to explain their decisions and arrive at clear answers. 

TagsUniversity of California, Berkeley, Max Planck Institute for Informatics

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

The Witcher Devs Get $7M in Government Funding to Research Multiplayer, City Creation With AI

What If Aliens Are AI, Not Extraterrestrial? Experts Share Thoughts, Potential Risks

AI, Cloud Wars: Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Google in Robot Race?

AI That Busts Fake News Will Be First True AI, Experts Suggest

Microsoft Leads AI Emergence: Company Unveils Massive AI Projects

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

Proof or It Did Not Happen: China Claims Successful Test of their Own EM Drive

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted a Festive Glowing Red Nebula

LOOK: Some Real-Life 'Star Wars’ and ‘Rogue One' Destinations

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia
science

Spice Up Your Life: Active Ingredient in Chili or Peppers Could Kill Breast Cancer Cells

WARNING: These Commonly Used Medication Linked to Increased Risk of Hospitalization in Older Adults

This Artificial Leaf Could Produce Drugs Cheaply Using Sunlight

3 Dead, Dozens Hospitalized Due to a Common Bacteria Served at a Thanksgiving Dinner
tech

AI Systems Are Starting to Self-Explain Their Own Programming

Bacteria on a Sheet of Paper Can Now Power Batteries

The Internet Kill Switch: Internet May Shut Down for 24 Hours in 2017

Robots Are Good For You: Experts Explain Advantages of a Robot-Enabled Society
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Deadly heat waves in India and Pakistan were substantially increased by human-induced climate change Man's Role in 2015 India, Pakistan Heat Wave Confirmed by Supercomputer Simulations
  2. 2 Man Did Have 'Boners,' Literally; Scientists Explain How We Lost It Man Did Have 'Boners,' Literally; Scientists Explain How We Lost It
  3. 3 Have We Been Following the Wrong Calendar? Introducing the Human Era Have We Been Following the Wrong Calendar? Introducing the Human Era
  4. 4 North Korean Military Advances their Technology North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea
  5. 5 Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics