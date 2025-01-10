As wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles County, a severe water shortage is hampering firefighters' efforts to control the flames. Over 27,000 acres have been burned since the fires erupted early Tuesday, forcing hundreds of thousands to evacuate. Officials are now grappling with questions about whether ocean water could be a viable option to combat the infernos.

LA Firefighters Turn to Ocean Water as Tanks Run Dry Amid Wildfires

On Wednesday, Janisse Quiñones, chief engineer of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, confirmed that the city's three one-million-gallon water tanks were completely depleted, USA Today reported. "We're fighting a wildfire with urban water systems, and that is really challenging," Quiñones said during a press conference.

Firefighters depend on hydrants for water, but these systems are designed for localized fires, not the massive blazes consuming entire neighborhoods. High winds and low visibility have also complicated aerial water drops, limiting their effectiveness.

In a desperate move, some firefighting aircraft have started scooping water directly from the Pacific Ocean. While this may seem like a logical solution, experts warn of significant drawbacks.

Salt water is highly corrosive to firefighting equipment such as hoses, tanks, and hydrants. Prolonged exposure can degrade these tools, increasing maintenance costs and operational challenges. Additionally, spraying salt water on land can damage ecosystems, leaving areas barren for years.

Critics Slam Los Angeles' Fire Preparedness Amid Water Shortages

To make ocean water more viable, it would need to be desalinated, a process that is costly and resource-intensive. In drought-prone California, desalination remains a controversial topic, with critics arguing its high energy demands outweigh the benefits.

The crisis has also highlighted shortcomings in Los Angeles' disaster preparedness. Budget cuts to the fire department and insufficient investment in sustainable water solutions have drawn criticism.

According to Forbes, billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner of the Los Angeles Times, called the lack of hydrant water a failure of competence.

As officials seek solutions, the need for a long-term strategy is becoming evident. Los Angeles must consider innovative technologies and stricter climate policies to address water scarcity and bolster its wildfire response. Without swift action, such disasters could grow even more devastating in the years ahead.