Scientists have uncovered the origins of a massive 1831 volcanic eruption that ejected enough sulfur into the atmosphere to alter the global climate and give the sun a strange blue hue.

The eruption, which cooled the planet by about 1°C and caused crop failures and famines, was traced to the remote Zavaritskii volcano on Simushir Island in the Kuril archipelago.

Scientists Identify 1831 Volcano That Cooled the Planet and Turned Sun Blue

For centuries, the volcano's location responsible for the 1831 climate event remained unknown. Historical accounts described the sun as appearing blue, purple, and green, effects caused by sunlight scattering through dense volcanic aerosols.

Despite these clues, scientists could not pinpoint the eruption's source — until now.

Researchers from the University of St. Andrews used advanced techniques, including analyzing ash deposits in polar ice cores, to identify a "perfect fingerprint match" with ash from the Zavaritskii volcano.

By examining the chemical composition of microscopic ash shards preserved in Greenland's ice, the team confirmed the eruption occurred during spring-summer 1831 and was highly explosive.

According to LiveScience, the Zavaritskii volcano is located on the uninhabited Simushir Island, now controlled by Russia and previously used as a Cold War military outpost.

Its remote location and thick fog made direct observations during the eruption unlikely, leaving its impact documented only through global climate effects and historical weather records.

During this period, global temperatures dropped, triggering crop failures and famines in countries like India and Japan. German composer Felix Mendelssohn even described the summer of 1831 as "cold as winter" while traveling through the Alps.

Study Highlights Challenges in Predicting Volcanic Eruptions

This study, published in PNAS, marks a significant step forward in understanding volcanic events that shape Earth's climate.

The researchers credited their "eureka moment" in the lab to recent advances in extracting and analyzing microscopic ash shards from ice cores.

Dr. Will Hutchison, the study's co-author, explained that while the team solved this historical mystery, it highlighted the challenges of predicting future eruptions, Independent reported.

Many volcanoes, including those in the Kuril Islands, remain unmonitored, making it difficult to prepare for the next major eruption.

The findings underscore the need for improved global monitoring of volcanic activity. Scientists suggest international cooperation and advanced technology could better equip humanity to respond to large-scale eruptions that could disrupt climate and food supplies, as the 1831 event did.

The study identifies the source of one of history's most impactful eruptions and serves as a reminder of Earth's natural forces' enduring influence on human lives.