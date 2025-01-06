Massive Endangered Shark Discovered on UK Beach by Dog Walker

A giant thresher shark washed up on a beach in Cornwall, has sparked outrage and concern over the safety of endangered species.

The 11-foot-long shark, found on Par Sands Beach near St. Austell on New Year's Day, has fueled speculation that the animal may have been killed by fishing activities. It is the second thresher shark to be found dead on the southwestern coast in recent weeks, with another discovered in Devon just days earlier.

Endangered Thresher Shark Death Linked to Fishing Practices

Thresher sharks, known for their long, whip-like tails that can be as long as their bodies, are listed as vulnerable by the World Conservation Union, DailyMail reported.

They are typically found in deep waters, but can occasionally be spotted in U.K. coastal waters during the summer.

Despite their impressive hunting skills, which include using their tails to herd and stun fish, thresher sharks are at risk due to human activities.

Experts from Cornwall Wildlife Trust's Marine Strandings Network quickly responded to the discovery. Their initial assessments suggest that the shark may have suffered significant trauma caused by fishing lines, possibly from sport fishing.

This type of fishing is known to pose a serious threat to ocean wildlife, with bycatch — the capture of non-target species — a major concern for marine life.

Cornwall Wildlife Trust Calls for Safer Fishing Practices After Thresher Shark Death

The Cornwall Wildlife Trust emphasized the importance of safe fishing practices to avoid harming marine animals, especially endangered species like the thresher shark.

Volunteers from the community helped move the shark off the beach and ensured that the area was kept safe from curious onlookers.

This tragic incident has triggered strong reactions from wildlife advocates. Many have expressed anger over the possible role of fishing in the shark's death.

According to DailyStar, one community member criticized the practice of sport fishing, calling it "animal abuse." In contrast, others pointed out the hypocrisy of banning plastic straws to protect marine life, yet allowing fishing practices that harm vulnerable species.

While the post-mortem results are still pending, the Cornwall Wildlife Trust continues to investigate the circumstances of the shark's death. They are also working to raise awareness about the need for responsible fishing practices to prevent further harm to marine animals.

The death of this thresher shark and the recent findings in Devon highlight the ongoing threats facing marine wildlife due to human activities.

The public outcry is fueling calls for stricter regulations on fishing, with hopes that these measures will protect endangered species from further harm.