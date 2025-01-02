An undersea volcano located about 470 kilometers off the Oregon coast is showing signs that it may erupt in 2025. The volcano, named Axial Seamount, is closely monitored by scientists, who are using real-time data to track its movements and predict an eruption.

Researchers have observed unusual activity, including surface swelling and increased seismic activity, which suggest that magma is building up underground. This early warning is seen as an extraordinary achievement in volcano monitoring, as it gives scientists a chance to prepare ahead of time for the eruption.

Real-Time Monitoring of Axial Seamount Could Forewarn of 2025 Eruption

Axial Seamount is one of the most active underwater volcanoes in the Northeast Pacific. It rises about 1,100 meters from the seafloor and has a diameter of 2 kilometers. Despite being located 1,400 meters below the surface, the volcano has been the subject of extensive monitoring since 1997.

This includes a network of advanced instruments that track the volcano's movements. Geophysicist William Chadwick and his team have been studying the volcano for over ten years, and they say that the current signs closely match those seen before previous eruptions in 1997, 2011, and 2015.

In November, scientists noticed that the surface of Axial Seamount had swelled to the same height it reached before its 2015 eruption, Mirror said.

This swelling is an indicator that magma is accumulating beneath the surface, causing pressure to build up.

Similar signs in 2015 allowed researchers to successfully predict the eruption, and they are now using the same methods to forecast the next one. Increased seismic activity, including daily earthquakes, further supports the prediction that an eruption is likely to occur between July 2024 and the end of 2025.

The monitoring of Axial Seamount is groundbreaking. Researchers can use data from sensors placed on the seafloor to measure the volcano's movements in real time. This technology has allowed scientists to observe rumblings and tilts that were previously undetected.

As a result, they have been able to predict eruptions more accurately than ever before. While no exact date can be given for the eruption, the ability to forecast it months in advance is considered a major milestone in volcanic research.

Scientists Track Axial Seamount for Potential Risks to Coastal Communities from Tsunamis

Though Axial Seamount is located far from populated areas, researchers are closely watching the situation due to the potential for significant impacts.

According to the Jerusalem Post, submarine volcanoes can trigger underwater earthquakes and tsunamis, which may pose a risk to coastal communities, though the threat is generally lower than for volcanoes on land.

The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano in 2022, for example, caused a tsunami that affected parts of the Pacific Ocean, highlighting the importance of studying underwater eruptions.

The monitoring efforts at Axial Seamount have already proven valuable. In 2015, the swelling of the volcano's surface allowed scientists to predict an eruption months in advance.

Researchers now hope to refine their forecasting models even further, using data and advanced technology to predict future eruptions with greater accuracy.

This ongoing research is helping scientists understand Axial Seamount's behavior and contributing to better eruption forecasts for other volcanoes worldwide.

The data collected from Axial Seamount is also important for understanding the broader impacts of submarine volcanic eruptions. These eruptions, including deep-sea ecosystems and hydrothermal systems, can affect the surrounding environment.

By studying an eruption in real-time, scientists can gain valuable insights into how such eruptions influence the ocean and marine life.

As scientists continue to monitor Axial Seamount, their goal is to create a reliable early warning system for volcanic eruptions, which could help prepare communities for future events. With the knowledge gained from this research, researchers hope to improve global preparedness and safety for coastal regions.