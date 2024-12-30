The Best of Nature World News 2024

As 2024 draws to a close, Nature World News reflects on the captivating stories that defined the year in science, nature, and discovery.

From the dazzling beauty of the northern lights and groundbreaking fossil finds to warnings about supervolcanoes and the challenges of coexistence between humans and wildlife, these stories showcase the wonder and complexity of our world.

Join us as we revisit the year's most popular articles, offering fresh insights into the dynamic relationship between humanity and the natural world.

The northern lights may grace parts of the U.S. tonight, November 6, offering a rare opportunity to see this dazzling natural phenomenon caused by solar activity.

A recent coronal mass ejection (CME) may create faint auroras visible in northern states like Montana, Wisconsin, and Maine, with the best chances between 7–10 p.m. EST. Viewers are advised to find dark, clear skies and check NOAA updates for the latest conditions.

Discovery of the world's oldest gorgonopsian fossil in Mallorca reveals a saber-toothed predator from 270–280 million years ago.

This rare find challenges assumptions about gorgonopsian habitats, linking their origins to tropical regions near the equator. The fossils offer insights into the evolutionary transition from reptiles to mammals.

Deception Island, a volcanic caldera in the Southern Ocean near Antarctica, is a unique natural harbor and wildlife sanctuary.

Its hidden lagoon, Port Foster, is a crucial stop for explorers and researchers, offering a glimpse into the island's geological and historical significance. Despite its remote location, it attracts tourists eager to explore its volcanic springs, penguin colonies, and rich history.

Federal authorities are investigating the discovery of a butchered dolphin on a New Jersey beach, where its organs were mostly removed with clean cuts.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center responded to the scene in Allenhurst on Oct. 30, raising concerns about the circumstances surrounding the dolphin's death. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is now involved in the investigation, urging anyone with information to come forward.

A new study warns that bio-based fibers like viscose and lyocell, often marketed as eco-friendly, may harm earthworms, vital to soil health.

The research found high mortality rates and adverse effects on earthworm reproduction and growth when exposed to these fibers. It calls for further investigation before these materials become widely used, highlighting potential ecological risks of alternative fibers.

Africa's continent is slowly splitting in two, with the East African Rift paving the way for a new ocean.

This geological event, centered in Ethiopia's Afar region, is driven by tectonic plate movements and mirrors the process that formed the Atlantic Ocean. Scientists are monitoring this rifting phenomenon, which will reshape Africa's landscape over millions of years.

A colossal coral, discovered by National Geographic's Pristine Seas team off the Solomon Islands, is now the largest known coral in the world.

The massive Pavona clavus, spanning over 34 meters in width, is a thriving ecosystem, home to numerous marine species.

This remarkable discovery highlights both the fragility and resilience of coral ecosystems, underscoring the urgent need to protect them from the growing threats of climate change and pollution.

The Phlegraean Fields supervolcano near Naples, Italy, shows increased activity with heightened carbon dioxide emissions, raising global concerns.

Scientists attribute most emissions to underground magma, highlighting the region's volcanic complexity and potential climate impact. Ongoing research aims to improve monitoring and predicting volcanic events to ensure public safety.

Mountain lions in Los Angeles are shifting to nighttime activity to avoid human encounters, new research reveals.

A study found these big cats are more active at night in areas with heavy human traffic, adapting to increased recreational activities. While this behavior supports coexistence, it raises concerns about potential impacts on their natural routines and long-term survival.

Scientists have confirmed their early warnings for Mauna Loa's 2022 eruption by analyzing lava crystals, revealing magma movement 70 days prior.

The study aligns with predictions based on earthquake activity and ground swelling near the volcano. These findings offer insights into improving eruption forecasts, crucial for protecting communities near active volcanoes.

Looking Ahead to 2025

Stay tuned to Nature World News as we continue to bring you the latest updates about our planet.

Thank you to our readers for making 2024 an incredible journey. Here's to more exploration, discovery, and wonder in 2025!