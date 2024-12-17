Scientists have made an incredible discovery deep beneath the Earth's surface: a hidden water reservoir that could hold three times the amount found in all the world's oceans.

This massive water source is trapped about 400 miles underground inside a special rock called ringwoodite. The discovery is changing how scientists understand Earth's water cycle and the hidden systems within the planet.

It Holds the Secret to a Massive Hidden Water Reservoir

Ringwoodite is not an ordinary rock. It has a unique crystal structure that can hold water like a sponge.

However, this water is not the liquid we drink or see in oceans. Instead, it exists in a mysterious fourth state — not solid, liquid, or gas — but something in between, absorbed into the rock's structure.

According to DailyGalaxy, scientists made this breakthrough by studying seismic waves, which are vibrations caused by earthquakes. As these waves traveled through the Earth, they slowed down when passing through areas containing ringwoodite.

This gave researchers a clue that water must be hidden deep within the rock. After careful analysis, they realized the volume of water stored could equal three times the amount in all of Earth's surface oceans if just 1% of the rock's volume contained water.

This finding has enormous implications for Earth's global water cycle — the way water moves around the planet. Until now, scientists believed most water existed in rivers, lakes, oceans, and clouds.

Now, they know a massive amount is hidden underground, far deeper than anyone imagined. This underground water may play a big role in volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and even how continents form.

Earth's Hidden Ocean May Hold Clues to the Origins of Surface Water

The discovery also raises questions about how Earth's water came to exist in the first place. Some scientists believe this deep reservoir may be where surface water originally came from billions of years ago.

The hidden water might also explain how Earth maintains its oceans over long periods.

In addition to this underground ocean, scientists have found smaller water sources within Earth's crust. These include water trapped in minerals, deep aquifers, and water dragged underground by tectonic plate movements. While these reservoirs are significant, the ringwoodite-bound ocean is by far the largest discovery yet, BrighterSide said.

Scientists believe future research will help uncover more about Earth's hidden systems and the role this deep water plays in sustaining life. For now, this vast reservoir shows that even in the depths below, Earth continues to surprise us.