For the first time, scientists have documented a massive glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in East Greenland. Between Sept. 23 and Oct. 11, more than 3,000 billion liters of meltwater surged from Catalina Lake into Scoresby Sound, the world's largest fjord.

This extraordinary event is one of the largest floods of its kind ever recorded, providing valuable insights into the power of glacial meltwater.

Greenland's Catalina Lake Floods, Releasing 154 Meters of Water in Weeks

The flood resulted from two decades of meltwater accumulation in Catalina Lake, which had been obstructed by the Edward Bailey Glacier.

Eventually, the pressure lifted the glacier, creating a 25-kilometer tunnel under the ice.

According to EcoWatch, the lake's water level dropped by 154 meters in just a few weeks, releasing an amount of water comparable to three times Denmark's annual consumption.

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen's Niels Bohr Institute used satellite images to monitor and measure the flood in real-time — an unprecedented achievement.

Glacial lake outburst floods, or GLOFs, occur when meltwater builds up and bursts through ice dams or glacial barriers. Events like this are becoming more common as global temperatures rise, accelerating the melting of ice sheets.

Climate scientist Dr. Aslak Grinsted explained that monitoring these floods is crucial to understanding the risks they pose, especially as Greenland's ice sheet continues to retreat.

Greenland Flood Not Threatening, But Global Glacial Flooding Risk Rises

Fortunately, the recent flood did not threaten lives because East Greenland is sparsely populated. The nearest settlement, home to 350 people, is located 180 kilometers from Catalina Lake.

However, in more densely populated regions, such as the Himalayas, glacial floods have destroyed entire villages, endangering millions of people. A 2023 study revealed that 15 million people globally live in areas at risk of dangerous glacial flooding.

The energy released by this flood was immense, equivalent to the output of the largest nuclear power plant running at full capacity for 22 days, Gadget360 reported.

If harnessed, such energy could generate 50 megawatts of electricity — enough to power a small town.

However, challenges such as Greenland's remote location and lack of infrastructure make energy capture and distribution difficult.

This event highlights the urgent need to study glacial floods as they become more frequent due to climate change.

By understanding these phenomena, scientists hope to develop warning systems to prevent disasters in vulnerable areas. As Greenland's ice sheet continues to melt, larger and more powerful floods are expected in the future, making this research critical for global safety.