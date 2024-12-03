Zoya, one of the world's oldest Amur leopards, has passed away at the age of 21 at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert, California.

This beloved big cat, known for her resilience and striking beauty, died last week, leaving behind a legacy of inspiring awareness for one of the most endangered species on the planet.

Zoya the Amur Leopard Leaves a Legacy of Awareness and Conservation

Amur leopards are native to the snowy mountains of eastern Russia and northern China, where their thick fur and pale coats help them survive frigid temperatures and blend into the snowy landscape.

These rare leopards have been classified as critically endangered since 1996 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, USA Today said.

Wild populations were decimated by habitat destruction and poaching, dropping to fewer than 30 individuals in the 1970s. Today, conservation efforts have helped increase their numbers to around 100 in the wild.

Zoya exceeded expectations for her species, as Amur leopards typically live 10 to 15 years in the wild and 15 to 20 years in captivity.

Zoo officials noted that Zoya remained active and alert even in her later years, despite health challenges like declining kidney function. She enjoyed basking on her favorite rock by the pond and observing visitors and warthogs from elevated spots in her enclosure.

During her decade at the Living Desert Zoo, Zoya captivated guests and brought much-needed attention to the plight of her species.

Officials said she played a significant role in educating the public about wildlife conservation and inspired many to care deeply about protecting endangered animals.

Efforts to save the Amur leopard from extinction are ongoing. Conservationists have focused on curbing illegal poaching, preserving the leopards' natural habitats, and increasing prey populations such as deer and wild boar.

Over 200 Amur Leopards Thrive Worldwide

According to Ap News, there are now more than 200 Amur leopards in captivity across 94 institutions worldwide, including zoos in San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Minnesota.

Last year, the San Diego Zoo celebrated the birth of two Amur leopard cubs, marking progress in the species' captive breeding programs.

Zoya's passing highlights the importance of continued conservation work. Her life and longevity serve as a reminder of the challenges faced by endangered species and the impact humans can have on their survival.

Zoo officials encouraged people to honor Zoya by appreciating nature, cherishing quiet moments, and supporting efforts to protect wildlife.

As the fight to save the Amur leopard continues, Zoya's story underscores the fragile beauty of this species and the urgent need for action to ensure its future.