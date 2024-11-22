Northeast Faces Significant Snowfall and Icy Roads as Winter Storm Hits

A major winter storm is sweeping across the Northeast, bringing rain, snow, and freezing temperatures that could create dangerous travel conditions through the weekend.

Higher elevations in the region, including northeast Pennsylvania and New York's Catskill Mountains, could see up to a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Winter Storm Hits Northeast with Snow and Ice, Brings Relief to Drought-Stricken Areas

The storm's effects began with rain late Wednesday, gradually turning to snow as temperatures dropped, according to USA Today. By Friday, areas in West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania will also experience heavy snowfall, particularly in the Allegheny Mountains.

The NWS warned of "impactful snowfall" in these regions, urging caution as roads, bridges, and overpasses may become slick and hazardous.

Temperatures have plummeted across the East Coast, falling from unseasonably warm highs in the 60s and 70s to the 40s and 50s by Thursday. Even the Southeast, including parts of Florida, is experiencing a rare chill, with temperatures dipping 5-15 degrees below average.

This winter storm provides some relief to the Northeast, which has endured a prolonged dry spell leading to drought conditions and an increased risk of wildfires. Before snow arrives, much-needed rain is expected to help mitigate these issues.

Winter Storms and High Winds Disrupt Travel as US Faces Widespread Weather Chaos

Meanwhile, other parts of the country are also grappling with extreme weather. The northern Plains are facing near-blizzard conditions, with gusty winds exceeding 60 mph and snow totals reaching up to four inches in some areas.

The Pacific Northwest, still reeling from a deadly "bomb cyclone," is dealing with heavy rain and snow from an atmospheric river, further complicating conditions in northern California, Washington, and parts of the Rocky Mountains, Yahoo said.

As the weekend approaches, the Northeast will remain under winter weather advisories, particularly in higher elevations where snowfall could intensify. Forecasters are also closely monitoring the storm's potential impact on Thanksgiving travel, as millions prepare for the holiday.

The storm underscores the need for caution on the roads and preparedness for sudden weather changes. Drivers in affected areas should anticipate delays and consider alternate routes to ensure safety. With the storm's widespread impact, communities across the country are bracing for what could be a long and challenging start to winter.