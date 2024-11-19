Monkeypox Evolution Reaches Deadly Strain, Now Detected in US

A new, more dangerous strain of monkeypox has made its way to the United States for the first time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that a patient in California tested positive for the Clade I version of the virus, which is known to have a higher fatality rate compared to the version that has been circulating in the US since 2022. The Clade I strain is more severe and can kill up to one in ten people it infects, making its arrival in the US a significant concern.

Deadly Clade I Monkeypox Detected in California

The patient, who recently traveled to East Africa, was diagnosed after returning to California.

Health officials believe the individual contracted the virus in one of the countries currently experiencing a large outbreak, particularly in regions like the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighboring countries in central and eastern Africa.

Though the patient was hospitalized initially, they have since been discharged and are recovering at home under isolation to prevent further spread.

According to DailyMail, the CDC reassured the public that the risk of the virus spreading in the US remains low, as monkeypox primarily spreads through direct skin-to-skin contact or by sharing contaminated items, such as towels or bedding.

This discovery is important because it marks the first time Clade I has been detected in the United States. The strain has been mostly confined to Africa, where it has caused significant outbreaks in recent months.

While Clade II, the milder strain, was responsible for the 2022 outbreak in the US and has a much lower fatality rate of less than 3%, the Clade I strain has been a cause for greater concern.

Health experts are particularly worried because of its higher death rate, though they noted that, with proper medical care, those infected with Clade I may still recover fully.

Deadlier Monkeypox Strain Emerges as Clade II Cases Persist in US

While the current outbreak in the US has largely involved Clade II, this new case has sparked additional interest in understanding how Clade I could impact the population.

As of 2024, there have been around 3,000 cases of Clade II reported in the US this year, with over 63 deaths linked to the virus since its 2022 spread, USA Today said.

Health officials have been working to control the virus by promoting vaccination efforts, especially among high-risk populations, such as gay and bisexual men who were most affected during the 2022 outbreak.

Globally, the spread of monkeypox is being closely monitored, particularly in Africa, where the outbreak has reached alarming levels, with over 50,000 cases and 1,100 deaths. Vaccination campaigns are underway, with millions of doses being distributed in an attempt to curb the spread of the disease.

In the US, health officials continue to report sporadic cases of Clade II, but the introduction of Clade I adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing effort to control the virus.

As the situation evolves, experts emphasize the importance of avoiding close contact with infected individuals and following preventive measures like receiving the recommended vaccinations.

Though the Clade I strain poses a greater risk, the public health response, including vaccines and treatments, remains crucial in managing the spread of this deadly disease.