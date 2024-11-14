Global Plastic Pileup Could Be Halted with Four Policies, California Study Finds

A groundbreaking study from the University of California has identified four key policies that could drastically reduce plastic waste and emissions worldwide.

If implemented globally, these measures could cut plastic pollution by 91% and reduce related greenhouse gas emissions by one-third by 2050, researchers revealed.

Key Policies Could Slash Global Plastic Waste by 91%

The policies include: requiring 40% of all new products to be made from recycled plastic, capping new plastic production at 2020 levels, imposing small fees on plastic packaging, and investing significantly in waste management infrastructure such as landfills and recycling systems.

Together, these strategies would not only tackle plastic waste but also deliver climate benefits equivalent to taking 300 million gasoline-powered vehicles off the road for an entire year.

The study comes at a critical time, just ahead of global negotiations in Busan, South Korea, where representatives from over 190 countries will discuss the world's first legally binding treaty on plastic pollution, The Hill reported.

Scientists stress the urgency of the situation, as continuing with the current approach could see plastic pollution double by 2050. Without action, the world would accumulate enough waste to bury Manhattan in a heap of plastic ten times the height of the Empire State Building.

The researchers employed advanced machine learning tools to predict trends in plastic production, trade, and waste management. They simulated the outcomes of various policy options and found that these four measures, when combined, provide the most effective path to curbing the global plastic crisis.

READ MORE : WhaleX Team Creates Synthetic Whale Poop to Revive Ocean Ecosystems

Study Calls for Global Cooperation

One of the most surprising findings is how efficiently these policies could tackle waste. Currently, only about 20% of plastic is properly recycled or disposed of.

According to PhysOrg, the proposed measures could increase that figure dramatically, ensuring most plastic waste is managed responsibly.

However, the study also emphasizes the critical need for political will and international cooperation. Developing nations, which are disproportionately affected by plastic pollution, could benefit from treaty provisions that fund improved waste management infrastructure. Such support could alleviate the environmental justice issues tied to the plastic crisis.

While the situation is dire, the researchers remain optimistic. They believe the upcoming negotiations in Busan represent a rare chance for global action. With enough ambition and collaboration, nations could adopt these policies and significantly reduce the damage caused by plastic pollution.

The study, published in Science, is a call to action for policymakers worldwide. It demonstrates that the tools and knowledge to combat the plastic crisis exist-what's needed now is the resolve to use them.