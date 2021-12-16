The New York City Council approved a law that would target the Big Apple's largest source of global warming emissions: fossil fuels burnt in its buildings.

Starting in 2024, the new regulation will make it illegal for building developers to include fuel-burning systems in new structures and complete renovations, compelling them to design buildings with all-electric heating, hot water, and kitchen appliances. Mayor Bill de Blasio is anticipated to approve the bill since he supports it.

New York Ban on Natural Gas in Buildings

The city council of New York passed a ban on natural gas in newly constructed buildings in a vote on Wednesday, following places like San Jose and San Francisco in making similar promises to decrease emissions.

As a result of the switch away from natural gas, electric stoves and heat pumps will be used, reducing carbon emissions. Buildings account for over 40% of national carbon emissions and more than half of emissions in New York City.

Implementation

Buildings that are seven floors or shorter by the end of 2023 are subject to the new prohibition, which received 40 votes in favor and seven against it. Taller buildings have an additional four years to comply. Hospitals, laundromats, and crematoriums are among the exclusions in the law.

At a demonstration outside city hall Wednesday afternoon, Council member Alicka Ampry-Samuel, who spearheaded the measure's passage, stated, "This bill was about valuing people before profits and assets." "We have reached a stage in our lives where we must act to ensure that we are safeguarding and saving our environment."

The Act also establishes two studies conducted by the Mayor's Office of Long-Term Planning and Sustainability. The first will look at the usage of heat pump technology, while the second will look into the bill's influence on the city's electrical infrastructure.

Critics Against the Gas Industry

The gas industry's fierce opposition to natural gas bans hasn't deterred towns around the country from pursuing the initiative. At least 42 communities in California have passed ordinances restricting the use of gas in new construction, while Salt Lake City and Denver have announced plans to transition to electric vehicles.

Ithaca, New York, has even committed to eliminating natural gas consumption in all buildings, not just new ones.

However, the ban's passage in New York Metropolis, the country's largest city, sets a high bar for other communities attempting to reduce carbon emissions in the battle against climate change.

Future Ban

New York City's efforts to restrict natural gas in new buildings may have sparked legislation to extend the ban to the entire state.

Sen. Brian Kavanagh and Assembly member Emily Gallagher, both Democrats, have introduced legislation that would require all buildings built in the state after 2023 to be fully electric. If the bill succeeds, New York will be the first state to outlaw natural gas in new construction on a state-wide basis.

