Australia's west coast was consumed by wildfires on Friday, while torrential rains and floods devastated the country's east coast.

Australia Under Emergency Warnings

The western tourist attraction of Margaret River -famous for its great wine and spectacular surf - was surrounded by flames following weeks of high temperature.

Flames have engulfed a large swath of land, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky, but there has been no report of injury or damaged structures, according to Phys.org.

Emergency warnings have been issued, and some residents have been instructed to escape or take shelter. "Act immediately to survive," the state's Department of Fire and Emergency Services said in an official statement.

With temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Australia's Indian Ocean coast, the Pacific Coast has been pummeled by rain for months.

Also Read: Australia Bushfires Mirrors The Planet's Future, Says Scientists

Sydney Experiences Torrential Rain

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a low pressure center has developed off the southern New South Wales coast, bringing heavy rain and significant floods.

There have been 21 centimeters (eight inches) of rain in the previous 24 hours alone in some rural areas south of Sydney, which were devastated by the country's worst-ever bushfires precisely two years ago.

122 years of data show that November was the wettest in that time period and one of the coldest. Climate change has exacerbated Australia's severe weather, according to scientists.

Climate-related droughts, wildfires, and floods have plagued the continent in recent years.

Previous Fire Incidents in Australia

A fire that engulfed Kangaroo Island in South Australia on January 9, 2020 resulted in the deaths of two persons and an estimated 25,000 koalas.

There were fears that the island's unique mix of animal species may never recover from the effects of climate change.

The Cudlee Creek fire in the Adelaide Hills area of South Australia is said to have damaged more than 80 residences in late December.

Recently, Australia's fire season has been worse than normal, despite the fact that the country has long been plagued by wildfires. More than 10 million hectares of land have been impacted throughout the nation, which is now similar to England's 13 million hectares of land.

When a fire starts, it's not always caused by human activity, but it might be caused by natural factors, such as lightning hitting dry grass. Once a fire has started, it may quickly spread to neighboring regions due to embers being driven by the wind.

As a result of the increased likelihood of lightning and subsequent burns, bush fires may generate thunderstorms. Death toll from wildfires since September 2019 is greater than in recent years.

"Black Saturday" in February 2009 was Australia's worst wildfire tragedy, which claimed the lives of 180 people in Victoria.

Related Article: Australia Inquiry on Bushfires Held as Fires Further Devastate Wildlife and Economy

For more news, updates about bushfires and similar topics don't forget to follow Nature World News!