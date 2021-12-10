All activities at the Navy's Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage facility will be halted until an investigation into the source of petroleum in drinking water at Hawaii's Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is concluded.

Reasons for the Halted Operations at Hawaii Fuel Site

In a statement, Carlos Del Toro, Navy Secretary said he requested the halt in the hopes that "this never happens again."

The action comes after the Navy earlier said that it will challenge an order from the Hawaii Department of Health to discontinue activities at the site, but did not elaborate on why.

After a contaminated water issue made more than 700 residents to leave their homes, the health authorities ordered the Navy to suspend operations at the fuel storage site on Monday, according to CNN.

Vomiting, skin burning, severe headaches, diarrhea, and a strong stench of gasoline have all been reported by families.

Navy Fined for Violations

The Navy was cited by the Department of Health a month before locals felt sick during Thanksgiving weekend for violations connected to the operation and maintenance of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Oahu.

The infractions were detected during a regular DOH compliance examination that took place from Sept. 28, 2020 to Oct. 9, 2020, according to a statement released on October 27 by the health agency.

There are five offenses in the NOVO (Notice of Violation and Order), with a total penalty of $325,182. Among the counts, according to the health agency, are:

Failure to operate and maintain corrosion protection on metal components of the Navy's tank and pipes that contain controlled chemicals and are touching the ground. A $30,000 fine was imposed for this infraction.

A $179,982 penalty was imposed for failing to undertake line tightness testing on repaired pipe before resuming service.

Failure to do an annual liquid tightness test on spill protection devices in order to avoid environmental leaks. A penalty of $22,950 was imposed as a result of this.

A penalty of $2,250 was imposed for failing to conduct a sufficient visual walk-through inspection of hydrant pits.

A $90,000 penalty was imposed for failing to maintain proper release detection for two double-walled subterranean product recovery storage tanks.

The Navy claimed its Red Hill water well was shut down on November 28 after residents complained of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, and skin problems.

All service troops and civilian workers residing near the installation have been provided alternate accommodation by the military. Rear Adm. Blake Converse, Deputy Commander of the US Pacific Fleet, stated on Sunday that the military was subsidizing accommodation bills for over 700 personnel.

Residents, on the other hand, expressed a need for greater action and responsibility. Residents recounted a variety of symptoms at a separate town hall meeting with Navy officials on Sunday.

Demands From Health Officials

More than only a discontinued operations at the petroleum storage facility is what state health authorities want. According to Gov. David Ige, the directive from the health agency also required the Navy to:

Install a drinking water purification system at the Red Hill well, which was shut down on November 28 due to symptoms reported by homeowners.

Prepare a work plan to evaluate the system's integrity.

Within 30 days after taking correctivel measures the Red Hill subterranean storage tanks should be defueled.

