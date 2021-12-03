Video shared on social media shows powerful winds destroying roofs and signages, and also how a man narrowly escaped death when an airport ceiling fell.

At Least Six Deaths Recorded as a Result of the Storm

According to CNN, a violent storm hit dozens of regions in Turkey on Monday, killing at least six people, leaving some with injuries, and destroying multiple structures.

Istanbul, which has a population of over 15 million people, was hit by strong winds that ripped off roofs and uprooted trees.

Strong winds destroyed buildings, roofs, and threw building debris on commuters, killing four people in Istanbul, one in Zonguldak province, and one in Kocaeli province, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management.

Storm Arwen regenerated farther to the south and east on Sunday, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert, after moving across central Europe and losing some strength over the weekend.

How the Man Narrowly Escaped

Security cameras at Zonguldak Caycauma Airport, around 240 miles (391 kilometers) east of Istanbul, showed the moment a ceiling in Turkey's Black Sea region collapsed due to gale-force winds.

A man can be seen fleeing the doors seconds before the ceiling slams onto the ground, narrowly escaping the rubble. Security cameras in Istanbul, the country's most populated city, captured similar chaotic scenes. A big piece of debris is seen falling to the earth in one footage due to the severe winds.

A pedestrian narrowly avoided being hit by falling debris, but a mother and her kid were struck. According to local sources cited by Reuters, the mother suffered leg injuries while the kid had an arm injury. Both injuries were severe enough that they were hospitalized.

Several men narrowly escaped being crushed by bricks that were dislodged by wind gusts elsewhere in Istanbul. Meanwhile, another guy was observed squeezing through a massive metal panel that had been blown away by the wind.

Strong winds overturned tractor-trailers on roadways. Bystanders' smartphone video from a neighborhood north of Istanbul showed severe winds bringing down a massive clocktower, which almost crushed a car racing by as it crashed to the pavement.

A security camera in the Turkish city of Duzcem, roughly two hours east of Istanbul, captured video of a washing machine rolling down the pavement due to strong winds.

Storm Prompts School Closures

A mother was among those that died, according to the Daily Sabah, a Turkish news site, when she jumped on her baby carriage to protect her daughter from flying debris.

When a storm tore the roof off his ninth-floor flat in Beylikdüzü, Ümitcan Ünlü told the Demirören News Agency (DHA) that he was fortunate to just sustain minor injuries.

Many boats docked in Maltepe and Pendik were destroyed, while a cargo ship collided with a pier at the Port of Ambarli due to the wind. The Bosphorus Strait, which joins the Marmara and Black seas, has been blocked by authorities.

Because of the potent storm, the Istanbul government declared that all schools would be closed on Tuesday. The governor's office also said that motorcycles and electric scooters would not be permitted on the road from 11 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

