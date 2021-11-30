The Pacific Northwest will get some relief in December, but residents will have to endure at least one more gusty, wet storm, which may boost rain totals to record levels.

Joseph Bauer, an AccuWeather Meteorologist, told the Seattle Times that November has been the sixth wettest on record at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where 10.14 inches of rain had fallen through Nov. 29. "To say it has been an active month in the Northwest is an understatement," he says.

This area is suddenly bursting with rain after a season of terrible drought. This much rainfall has even proven harmful in certain areas. An atmospheric river triggered massive floods and landslides earlier this month, washing roads and railroad tracks away close to Vancouver.

Vancouver, called "Rain City" or "Raincouver" by some, has received over 8.75 inches of rain so far this month, more than double the amount the city gets on average in November. The short-term forecast for the West Coast isn't looking good, as another powerful storm is projected to hit this week.

More precipitation is on the way early this week, adding an inch to Seattle's total by the end of the month. From Monday through Wednesday, the strongest rain is expected to fall mostly in western Washington state and coastal British Columbia, Canada, according to Accuweather.

Skagit River at Minor Flood Stage

Though an inch or two of rain may not seem to be enough to cause flooding, the ground is already saturated as a result of the recent non stop rain, and many bridges and roads have just recently been rebuilt as a result of the previous storms.

Flooding of rivers and streams, landslides, road closures, and even snow mixing in with the rain at higher altitudes are all possible consequences of the storm. Gusty winds might easily fall trees owing to moist soil, so motorists should be mindful of shifting visibility. Residents should also be prepared for power disruptions.

This week, the Skagit River in Mt. Vernon reached over 30 feet, which is considered a moderate flood level. The Skagit River was already at a minor flood stage as of Tuesday morning, and it is expected to continue in a minor or action level all week.

This storm has the potential to bring numerous rainfall totals to exceed the record.

December to Bring Relief From Persistent Rainfall

The greatest amount of precipitation in November for Seattle-Tacoma is 15.63 inches, established in 2006, Bauer said. This month will likely not exceed that record, but it will certainly rank itself among the top five.

Rainfall is expected to fall in the range of 2-4 inches in Vancouver, with 4-8 inches in the mountains to the north.

By Wednesday evening, this higher-end quantity of rain, along with more widespread flooding, is forecast throughout the Olympic Peninsula and most of Vancouver Island. Residents in the flooded area may now look forward to some relief.

Early December is expected to offer a welcome relief from the constant rain, allowing rivers and streams to retreat.

