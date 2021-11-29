On Saturday, a wildfire raged across Pilot Mountain State Park in North Carolina, prompting the park's closure on Sunday.

Closure of the Pilot Mountain State Park

Firefighters in North Carolina are working to contain a wildfire that broke out at Pilot Mountain State Park on Nov. 28 and has already burnt roughly 180 acres, according to Accuweather.

At about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, the Pilot Knob Fire Department got a call reporting a fire, as per WXII 12 News. The fire, according to authorities, is burning close to Grindstone Trail. Six fire crews were sent to the area on Saturday night.

To avoid a possible interference with firefighting aircraft, Twitter account of North Carolina State Parks said that tourists should not fly drones over the fire in an effort to get footage or images of it.

Throughout the firefighting efforts, Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina said his administration has been in touch with local leaders.

As stated in the tweet, the Governor thanked the arduous efforts of firefighters, the Forest Service and other agencies to keep people safe.

Officials were able to safely evacuate the park's campground with no casualties. According to the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department, the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

U.S. Drought Monitor reports that the Pilot Mountain region is experiencing "moderate drought conditions," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.

What Might Have Caused of the Fire?

Officials are still not unsure of the cause. Ranger Jimmy Holt of the North Carolina Forest Service told local news station WFMY that after the fire is under control, authorities will be able to examine how it began.

"Increased fire danger exists for most of the state," the North Carolina Forest Service tweeted. "Postpone any outdoor burning, especially across the Mountains, Piedmont and Sandhills. If you do burn, check for local restrictions on open burning. Have a water source and phone nearby. Never leave a fire unattended."

Efforts to Control the Fire

Crews convened at 8 a.m. Nov. 29 before beginning attempts to contain the fire, as per Holt. According to the publication, he said that aircraft would take off at 10 a.m. to start pouring water on the fire.

Firefighters are working to deliver water for the aerial response, Cockerham stated on Nov. 28, adding that the forest service is also erecting fire lines in an attempt to limit the flames.

According to WGHP, the weather is currently working "against" firefighters due to the dry, windy conditions. Officials told WBTV that bringing the fire under control might take several days.

"We would like to remind everyone please don't try and go get pictures from the Pilot Mountain Wildfire," the Surry County Association of Rescue Squads posted on Facebook. "And please do not fly any drones. Roads are narrow and crews need all the room they can get to work the fire. As always please allow emergency services to do their jobs and please stay clear of any dangerous areas."

Gifts of bottled water, snacks, Gatorade, and other goods like that might help firefighters keep hydrated and on the job, according to Cockerham. Donations may be dropped off at the Key Street fire station.

