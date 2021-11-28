Glasgow's new hydrogen storage facility will supply zero-carbon fuel for sustainable energy storage, thanks to roughly £10 million in UK government financing.

After COP26

The UK government has given £9.4 million for a hydrogen project on the UK's largest onshore wind farm near Glasgow, after the COP26 climate change meeting in Glasgow this year.

The first of its type, this hydrogen storage project intends to help create high-skilled employment and accelerate progress toward decarbonizing the UK transportation industry.

The £9.4 million financings will help the Whitelee green hydrogen project create the UK's largest electrolyzer. This device transforms water into hydrogen gas to store energy, in line with Glasgow's goal of being net-zero by 2030.

Largest of its Kind

It is the largest type in the UK, generating and storing hydrogen to supply local transportation providers with zero-carbon fuel. It is located opposite ScottishPower's Whitelee Windfarm.

The plant, developed by ITM Power and BOC in collaboration with ScottishPower's Hydrogen division, will create 2.5 to 4 tonnes of green hydrogen per day. Once stored, this facility may offer enough zero-carbon fuel for 225 buses to travel between Glasgow and Edinburgh daily.

"This one-of-a-kind hydrogen facility will put Scotland at the forefront of plans to make the UK a world-leading hydrogen economy, bringing green jobs to Glasgow while also helping to decarbonize local transportation - all immediately following the historic COP26 talks," Energy and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands said.

The Whitelee project will use an electrolyzer fueled by renewable energy from the Whitelee Windfarm, the UK's largest power-to-hydrogen energy storage facility.

It will employ renewable energy to create green hydrogen, a zero-carbon gas produced by electrolysis or water splitting.

"Projects like these will be critical as we transition to a green power system, allowing us to fully use our world-class renewables and assisting the UK in its efforts to reduce its contribution to climate change."

"This enormous investment at Whitelee Windfarm demonstrates how serious the UK government is about supporting projects that will see us achieve net-zero by 2050," said Alister Jack, Secretary of State for Scotland.

Innovative Initiative

"It has never been more vital to advocate initiatives like this one, which embraces innovative hydrogen technology while creating high-skilled employment, in the weeks after COP26 in Glasgow." We can and will make the world a greener, cleaner place."

This initiative assures a competent workforce and an additional £2.25 million in government support as part of the government's aim to make the UK world-leading hydrogen industry.

The British Standards Institution (BSI) and a collaboration comprised of Energy and Utility Skills and the Institution of Gas Engineers and Managers will use this cash from the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio to establish technical standards for hydrogen products.

Creating Greener Standards

This will create new standards and training specifications for hydrogen gas installers, advancing the UK's Green Industrial Revolution and generating high-skilled employment at ITM Power's Sheffield facility.

The Whitelee initiative increases hydrogen enterprises, assists more high-quality green employment, and supports longer-term economic growth.

"We are extremely thrilled to be a partner in Green Hydrogen for Scotland, and our first project, Green Hydrogen for Glasgow, will see the deployment of the biggest electrolyzer to date in the UK," said Graham Cooley, CEO of ITM Power Ltd.

