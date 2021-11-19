The government's yearly report showed that deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest increased by 22% in the last year, reaching its highest level since 2006, undermining President Jair Bolsonaro's claims that the country is combating illicit logging.

Worst Numbers in Years

According to a report released on Thursday by Brazil's space research organization, INPE, satellite data revealed 13,235 square kilometers (5,110 square miles) of deforestation in the world's biggest rainforest, an area roughly 17 times the size of New York City. The official deforestation statistics span the months of August 2020 and July 2021.

The damage continues despite Bolsonaro's efforts to prove that his administration is serious about saving the Amazon, which is vital to avoiding catastrophic climate change.

The far-right former army captain continues to advocate for increased mining and commercial farming in protected rainforest areas.

Halting Illegal Deforestation

Brazil's government announced a two-year deadline to halt illegal deforestation by 2028 during the UN climate conference in Glasgow this month, a goal that would need drastic yearly reductions in deforestation.

Increased Activity in Protected Areas

At a press conference on Thursday, environment minister Joaquim Pereira Leite stated, "The numbers are still a challenge for us, and we have to be stronger regarding these offenses."

"Inaccurate" Reports

He told reporters that the statistics did not represent the government's recent increased enforcement against illicit forestry but that the government must do more to combat the devastation.

The data also questions Brazil's participation in a global agreement with more than 100 other countries to end deforestation by 2030, which was also announced during the conference.

Protecting Brazil

Brazil was viewed as vital to the global deal since it is home to the bulk of its biggest rainforest. The Amazon's trees absorb massive volumes of carbon dioxide that would otherwise cause global warming.

The data revealed "actual Brazil that the Bolsonaro government seeks to cover with fictional discourses and greenwashing efforts overseas," according to Mauricio Voivodic, president of environmental group WWF in Brazil.

"What the reality indicates is that the Bolsonaro government has hastened the devastation of the Amazon," he stated.

For more environmental news, don't forget to follow Nature World News!