Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit Queensland on Nov.18, bringing heavy rain and the possible flash floods.

Wide Bay region and Burnett coast will experience storm activity which is anticipated to stretch between Bundaberg to Moore Park Beach.

Severe Weather Warning Issued For Storm-Prone Regions

As of the morning of Nov. 18, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued a severe weather warning, predicting that the coast would be battered for the rest of the day.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has also issued a warning for storms in New South Wales' northern regions this afternoon.

Those living in the region have been urged by the bureau to keep an eye on the event, which could possibly get worse.

Gale force winds are anticipated to cause havoc in NSW's Snow Mountains area, with an expected gusts of up to 125 kilometers per hour.

In addition, the Bureau of Meteorology said afternoon thunderstorms might bring damaging winds of up to 125 mph to Alpine locations which is over 1900 feet.

The wind is predicted to calm down on Friday.

Residents Urged to Practice Caution

A strong wind warning was issued for areas of South Australia on Nov. 17, which has remained in effect till Nov. 18.

Residents in the Mount Lofty Ranges and areas of the Mid North and Murraylands regions have been urged to exercise care and keep an eye on the event.

State forecasters in Victoria have predicted a variety of weather conditions for the rest of the day, including windy conditions in the afternoon and even a serious fire warning in Mallee, according to 9News.

With the La Nia weather pattern fully establishing itself over the country this year, Australia has seen a significant increase in rainfall.

Nowhere in the country is in need of rain right now, according to meteorologists, as moist conditions continue to drench the country and are predicted to continue throughout the summer.

How Australia Residents Can Prepare Themselves For the Storm

Early planning may save lives and minimize property damage. Preparing for a storm requires a few critical actions.

Prepare your Garden.

During a storm, everything might become a missile, from garden furniture to the kids' trampoline. Walk around your yard and note everything that needs to be secured or relocated inside in case of a potent storm. If you're going on vacation, be prepared.

Examine the ceiling

Annually inspect your roof and correct any issues that arise. Check within your roof area for leaks. If you can see light through, there is a leak.

Clean and drain gutters

Keep gutters and downpipes free of debris to prevent overflow into the roof. Back on the ground, keep drains clean - if they're covered with pot plants (as is common in courtyards), pull them out of the way if heavy rain is forecast.

Trim or remove hazardous trees

Strong winds may uproot or pull branches off trees. Are there any risky trees nearby? If so, first check with your local council for rules and approval requirements for tree trimming or removal. After consulting with the council and obtaining the necessary permits, hire a competent arborist to prune or remove the trees.

Maintain your Insurance.

Is your insurance adequate? Verify that your insurance covers natural disasters that may occur in your area. Insured amounts should cover the expense of rebuilding or replacing your goods.

