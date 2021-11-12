After becoming lost seeking for the famous Forrest Fenn Treasure, a 40ish-year-old man was sentenced to pay $2,880 for the helicopter rescue and given a 5-year ban from Yellowstone National Park. The appellate court concluded on Tuesday that he "disregarded a risk he was aware of," and cited him for reckless disorderly behavior, a misdemeanor.

Mark Lantis' mother left him off to a trailhead in Yellowstone National Park in August 2018 to look for an eccentric millionaire's buried fortune. Mr. Lantis, however, required a helicopter airlift after veering off route and being stranded in the Wyoming outback.

Legal Battle

Mr. Lantis, a former oilfield worker in his 40s, filed an appeal in the United States Supreme Court. He was acquitted by claiming that the legal concept of recklessness did not apply to his case in Wyoming's District Court. He took his case to the United States Supreme Court when that court affirmed the verdict. The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals is a federal appeals court located in the United States. Mr. Lantis' conviction was confirmed by the appeal court last week, saying that when he resolved to look for the riches buried by millionaire Forrest Fenn, he "consciously ignored a recognized danger."

Mr. Lantis said in an interview on Thursday, "I'm going to keep battling, I'll tell you that." Since the beginning of the case, Mr. Lantis, who is unemployed and has been defended by public defenders, acknowledged that continuing to fight the accusation may result in legal bills but expressed hope that another public defender would be appointed to the case.

Treasure Hunting

Mr. Fenn, an adventure-loving art dealer and antique collector from New Mexico, claimed in his 2010 memoir, "The Thrill of the Chase," that he had concealed a bronze box loaded with gold nuggets and diamonds somewhere in the Rocky Mountains at 5,000 feet above sea level. Thousands of people sought to discover it after he urged them to. At least two persons perished as a result of the incident.

According to Chris Boyer, executive director of the National Association for Search and Rescue, a nonprofit organization, treasure hunting offers a particular risk by driving people to become myopic and less observant.

"When there's a prize at the end of a journey like this, it surely brings people's attention to it, right?" And it doesn't always concentrate them correctly," Mr. Boyer explained. "They may comfortably disregard difficulties because they believe the gain outweighs the cost."

Lost in the Bear Area

According to the appeals court judge, Mr. Lantis planned a one-day trip on the Mount Holmes Trail, a challenging hike in Yellowstone National Park. He was dressed casually in a T-shirt, slacks, a lightweight jacket, and tennis shoes. Mr. Lantis had a small bag with him, as well as water, bear spray, a telephone, a walkie-talkie, and a handheld GPS. He didn't bring any food with him.

Mr. Lantis spotted bear fur and droppings during his trek. When he came to the base of Mount Holmes, he decided to head back. He reasoned that going off the path would help him avoid bears while also providing a speedier way.

It wasn't the case. Mr. Lantis ended up sleeping near the mountain. He insists that he "wasn't lost" but that "it simply took a little longer."

After leaving the route, Mr. Lantis contacted his sister to say he wouldn't be able to get out of the park before midnight. Mr. Lantis stated in his appeal that he spent the night "wet, chilly, and afraid."

Calling for Help

Mr. Lantis' mother phoned a Yellowstone park ranger the next day, anxious about her son. Mr. Lantis was contacted by the ranger, who advised him to call 911 for a better location and since his cellphone battery was low. Mr. Lantis said that his GPS device "wasn't detailed enough" to assist him.

Mr. Lantis was eight miles from Mount Holmes, in a remote area frequented only by park rangers and home to bears, mountain lions, and wolves. According to the appeal, the ranger spoke with Mr. Lantis throughout the day, directing him where to travel so that he would finally come across a designated track. According to court filings, the ranger was "encouraging him and attempting to steer him out of the backwoods," according to court filings.

Mr. Lantis indicated in the interview that he required assistance by that evening, but only because the ranger had taken him into the bear area. The ranger prepared a helicopter rescue since it was too late in the day for anyone to trek in and save Mr. Lantis before nightfall.

According to an appellate docket given by Mr. Lantis's lawyer, the ranger requested the assistance of a local private film crew to rescue Mr. Lantis since aircraft ordinarily utilized for rescue operations were unable to reach him before dusk. The park reimbursed the corporation for the rescue costs.

After-Rescue Tickets

The ranger gave Mr. Lantis a ticket for disorderly conduct after he reached safety, stating that he "knowingly or deliberately caused a danger of public alarm, disturbance, or peril."

Although a growing number of states have passed or are considering legislation that would allow them to refund the cost of rescues in situations of recklessness, charging for returns is still rare. Mr. Boyer, who was not engaged in the case, said that helicopter use made Mr. Lantis' rescue more expensive.

Mr. Boyer stated that the treasure hunt was less of a concern than Mr. Lantis' apparent lack of preparation.

