After leaping into a lake to escape a swarm of bees that had attacked him and his companions, A man is reportedly devoured by piranhas.

Going Fishing

Authorities informed Brazilian newspaper Estado De Minas that the 30-year-old went fishing with two pals at a lake in the town of Brasilândia de Minas in southern Brazil on Sunday, according to Yahoo News.

The men all dived into the lake to escape the swarm at one point but soon realized that the water was full of piranhas, ferocious fish with razor-sharp fangs, according to LADbible. Two of the man's companions were able to swim to safety.

Killed by Piranhas

After the fire department was called in for assistance, authorities discovered the guy deceased four meters from the coastline.

The piranhas disfigured the man's body, tearing apart parts of his body, including his face.

Authorities stated the man was found in a position that is frequently observed in drowning, according to LADbible. However, it was unclear if the victim died from drowning or the piranha assault.

Amazon River

The Amazon River basin in South America is home to over 30 species of piranhas. According to Yahoo News, they also live in North America, Central America, and Hawaii.

Rare but Fatal

Piranhas seldom attack people, but when they do, the assaults may be devastating.

According to the a report, Adrila Muniz, a six-year-old Brazilian girl, was discovered dead in the Maicuru River near Monte Alegre town in January 2015 after being feasted on by a large gang of piranhas.

Onboard a vessel flipped over by a storm. The girl was with her grandma and four other children.

Except for the six-year-old, all of the kids were spared. Her relatives informed local media that the girl drowned immediately after the boat crashed in the river but may have died before the piranha assault.

Although piranhas are usually found in South America, some have been discovered in other parts of the world. Experts believe the lake is not their natural home and that the fish must have been put there after being released from an aquarium.

Where can Piranhas be found?

Piranhas have also been discovered in various places of the United States in recent decades, including several that Florida officials removed from three separate lakes. However, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the carnivorous fish have yet to establish and maintain a population in any body of water.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is concerned that releasing piranhas outside of their natural environment could cause them to "not only feed on native species but also compete with them for food and habitat, thereby reducing the quantity and variety of native species."

