According to a climate report, people all over the United States should brace for more severe weather and natural catastrophes.

Due to climate change, the number of weather, climate, and water extremes is growing and could possibly be more recurrent and severe in many areas all over the world, stated Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization, Petteri Taalas. This implies more heatwaves, droughts, and forest fires, like the ones that were noticed lately in Europe and North America.

Several cities in the United States are at risk of being destroyed by events that are climate-related. The cities include:

Houston

Climate change would increase the intensity of winds that drive hurricanes north over Texas in the last 25 years of this century, boosting the likelihood for fast-moving storms like Ike in 2008 compared to slow-moving storms like Harvey in 2017, as stated by Science Daily.

By the end of the century, the Houston metropolitan region is expected to see hotter summers, more heavy rainfall, and much bigger hurricanes.

Temperatures will soar throughout Texas, and storms could grow more powerful. However, if mankind reduces global emissions and takes climate change more seriously, the consequences will be less severe.

New Orleans

Sea levels near New Orleans are predicted to increase by 1 to 4.6 feet by 2100, based on a range of forecasts of absolute sea-level rise and subsidence of the surrounding land. Unfortunately, the majority of the Louisiana coast is experiencing one of the country's quickest rates of relative sea-level rise.

"Since the 1950s, Louisiana has seen a 62 percent uptick in extreme rain events, the sort of deluges that brought us the massive Baton Rouge floods in 2016 and the summer 2017 flood.

If the rain doesn't wash us out, the sea level is also set to rise around us by almost two feet by 2050, which will also mean ungodly amounts of land loss. Because of climate change, Louisiana could double in its number of droughts, wildfires, and heat-related diseases over the next 30 years," quoting an article which Vice News published.

Los Angeles

According to the Los Angeles County, in the future, climate change will prompt even more intense temperatures. Coastal regions and downtown Los Angeles will have three times as many days with temperatures over 95°F, with the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys seeing even more intense heat.

Some individuals may find Los Angeles unlivable since the danger of heatstroke (and other heat-related health conditions) will be quite high.

It's also important to note that less rainfall has already resulted in droughts in certain areas in California, with some governments regulating personal water consumption. Unfortunately, the situation in California is expected to deteriorate further in the following decades.

A new federal project aimed at reducing excessive heat exposure among vulnerable populations, such as workers, may finally bring some respite.

For more news, updates about climate change and similar topics don't forget to follow Nature World News!