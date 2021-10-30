On Tuesday, the footage was uploaded on Georgia's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Facebook page, where it has already gotten more than 33 million views. The snake's award-winning performance stunned and terrified many.

The Footage

A black snake, like a cobra, crawls around in the mud at the start of the clip. The snake coils around itself and then rolls over onto its back after a few seconds. The snake tries to wrap itself into a knot with its jaws open.

The snake finally comes to a halt after flipping and sliding about on the ground. The snake appears to be completely lifeless in the final part of the video, as it rests still on its back.

DNR said: "No, it's not a cobra. The snake isn't even poisonous. In reality, it's simply a native eastern hognose putting on the show of its life."

When this creepy animal senses danger, it flares its neck and body by inhaling deeply and then exhaling the air with an impressive [sic] hiss. However, if that doesn't work, the hognose will turn onto its back and crawl aggressively as if in extreme pain, DNR said.

However, the show does not end there. The snake may also "turn upside down its body cavity exhaust system, vomit its stomach contents, defecate, exude odor, and even bleed from its mouth," according to the department.

Also Read: Watch: Deadly Black Mambas Rapidly Coil Each Other in A Duel Captured in Rare Video

Eastern Hognose Snake

According to the University of Georgia's website, the eastern hognose may be found from southern Florida to central New England. The snake preys on frogs, salamanders, small animals, and birds, according to the school, and rarely attacks humans.

Humans are rarely bitten by hognose snakes. They'd much prefer to pretend they are dead.

The DNR stated in the comment of its article that their venom is moderate to people and that only prey animals like toads and frogs need to BE W A R E.

According to the Florida Museum, most people who have been bitten by an eastern hognose were handling the snake after they've handled frogs or toads.

Eastern hognose snakes are occasionally accessible in the exotic pet trade, although they are not as common as other species due to their specialized dietary needs. Feeder rodents are often rejected unless they are scented with amphibians.

Eastern hognose snakes are classified as a threatened species in some parts of the world, making their collection or harassment, as well as their captive trade, illegal.

These snakes have a lifespan of about 12 years. They lose their skin on a regular basis in order to grow and develop.

Reaction From Viewers

Viewers of the video from Georgia Department of Natural Resources couldn't believe what they saw.

"This is my husband when he has the same cold I've had all while still going to work and taking care of the little human and dogs," a Facebook user joked.

"Love these snakes. I have seen their dead act, but never one that dramatic. He does deserve an award," another user added.

They said: "He can just save his energy. Because [IF] I ever come upon one. I will be finding a quick way to escape. I DO NOT like snakes," .

Related Article: Viral Footage Shows 'World's Largest Snake' Being Lifted Out of Rainforest

For more news, updates about snakes and similar topics don't forget to follow Nature World News!