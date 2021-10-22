Bunnings Warehouse is being urged to remove a popular poison variety off its shelves by Australia's leading bird protection organization.

BirdLife Australia has asked that the retailer cease selling certain rat and mouse poisons, saying they are harming native birds and fauna.

After a severe mouse epidemic hit eastern Australia in the first half of 2021, rodenticide sales at Bunnings skyrocketed, leaving many stores with bare stocks.

BirdLife Australia, on the other hand, stated that certain birds of prey, including wedge-tailed eagles, southern boobooks, and perhaps an owl species, perished after eating mice poisoned by the items.

Related Article: Mice Plague in Australia Continues to Wreak Havoc Due to Exploding Population of Rodents



Call to Ban

It started a petition asking Bunnings to cease selling second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides (SGARs), banned in several countries, including the United States, Canada, and parts of Europe.

Talon, Fast Action RatSak, and The Big Cheese Fast Action were among the brands mentioned in the petition.

"Owls, eagles, and other birds of prey are dying unnecessarily as a result of swallowing poisoned rats and mice," according to the BirdLife Australia petition.

Rodenticides

Rodenticides are poisons used to eliminate nuisance mice and rats, but they can have side effects.

The deadliest toxins are second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides (SGAR).

"We are requesting that Bunnings remove these items from its stores," they said.

The toxins, according to BirdLife Australia, caused internal bleeding in the birds.

While the petition noted that mice and rat poisons were accessible at various Australian stores, including Coles and Woolworths, it specifically targeted Bunnings because of the volume of rodenticide goods it sold.

"Bunnings has almost half of Australia's do-it-yourself hardware market share and distributes a wider range of second-generation rodenticide products than any other big retailer," according to the report.

"By removing these items off the shelf and replacing them with equally effective alternatives, Bunnings may eliminate a significant source of toxicity."

Bunnings, general manager of merchandising Adrian Pearce, said in a statement that employees met with BirdLife Australia recently to hear their concerns.

Birdlife Australia's Statement

"We recognize that there are hazards connected with the use of second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides (SGARs) for birds and some animals," he added. "We actively advocate the safe use of these products and assist consumers in making educated purchase decisions."

"In recent months, we've been working with our suppliers to include more information on packaging and update our website to help customers identify which products are first-generation or second-generation rodenticides," says the company.

"In addition, we're developing additional training for our team members to help them have a better understanding of this subject."

"We're also in the process of separating first-generation and second-generation rat poison types, as well as organically produced rodenticides, on our shelves to make it simpler for customers to choose the right product."

"We will continue to heed the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority's guidance and collaborate with our suppliers to develop new products in this area."

Also Read: Scientist Claims That Wasps Aren't Just Pointless Creatures

For the most recent updates about the environment and the animal kingdom, don't forget to follow Nature World News!