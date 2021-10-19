Charlie Kirk, an anti-abortion activist has gone to a greater extent than other present anti-choice advocates, making a declaration that the fetus of a dolphin is indisputably a human being.

Charlie Kirk Declares Dolphin Fetus a Human Being

For his Debate Night with Charlie Kirk show, Kirk requested Ben Gleib's presence. He formally asserted the fetus of a dolphin to be a human being on this platform, describing itself as a place to "bring the contested ideologies of today to the forefront of the cultural conversation" that people guess he wasn't making jokes when they formally asserted that "on Debate Night, nothing's off the table".

Ben Gleib who is a comedian came with his personal props to use in a talk concerning abortion, an imaging test which was presented to the activist, as he asked, "do you truly believe, in your heart of hearts, do you truly believe that this is a human being?"

"Without a doubt," Kirk answered without delay. This was the time that Gleib disclose he's beholding a dolphin fetus.

"Without a doubt, a dolphin fetus is a human being," Gleib questions him for confirmation. "This is a human??"

