Octopuses are among the most unusual creatures on the planet. They are curious, Intelligent, and also shape-shift. The creature really captures the imagination - as shown by the response to a documentary - My Octopus Teacher.

Factory Farming Octopus

Yet our relationship with this extraordinary creature has been threatened by food-related interest in their tentacles.

As the consumption of octopus meat slowly increases, there are intentions to rope this creature into factory farming. And this industry can be uniquely harsh, as per a recent report from Compassion in World Farming (CIWF).

Two months ago, the public showed their objection when a baby octopus was sold for 36p in a British supermarket. It appeared distressing to a lot of people that the cost of life could be so cheap.

36 pence for a lifeless juvenile octopus which is one of the most amazing animals to ever move around the seas.

But it is very surprising when the scale of octopus farming is discovered. In just 2020, 60,000 tonnes of octopus were eaten in Italy - the most demanding nation for octopus in the EU. Meanwhile, Spain has been carrying out research into open-water net cages and tanks on land.

Also Read: Octopus Ancestors Among the First Animals on Earth, Dating Back to 509 Million Years Ago!

Effects of Factory Farming

For the solitary octopus, being kept in a cage with others is not a good fate. The creature is used to swimming around the ocean alone. Leaving it at risk of being bored, cannibalism at worst.

A fish research manager at CIWF and also an author of the report, Marine biologist Dr. Elena Lara says the Netflix documentary which won an Oscar gave the world a brief view into the lives of these extraordinary, naturally lonely, and vulnerable creatures.

"People who watched it will be appalled to discover that there are plans to confine these fascinating, inquisitive, and sentient creatures in factory farms. Their lives would simply not be worth living."

Octopuses are a popular myth. They have a mysterious life cycle and a puzzling mobility pattern. Their task is not clear, although their regularity in the ocean world is one of the things that makes them interesting to know about.

Octopus

The octopus is probably the most misunderstood creature on earth. Its tentacles are highly adapted to its environment, and it can adjust its body size to take advantage of any available food.

octopuses are an important part of our lives in many different ways. We live with them every day, we eat them when they appear in our kitchen and we can find out more about them through scientific research. octopuses are linked to food, marine life and the ocean world in many ways.

Octopuses tend to live on the seafloor. They have a group of tentacles that can be used to move linear objects such as rocks and other creatures.

Related Article: Does Octopus Experience Dreams? Experts Unlock Their Mysterious Sleep States!

For more news, updates about octopuses and similar topics don't forget to follow Nature World News!