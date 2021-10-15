KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN - OCTOBER 14: Firefighters prepare to enter a residential building in the wake of a fire on October 14, 2021 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Additional deaths are feared as at least 14 were confirmed dead after a residential building fire in the southern Taiwanese city, United Daily News reported. (Photo : Photo by Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images)

According to media coverage, a cross-departmental inquiry was initiated in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, when at least 46 individuals deceased plus an additional 41 people were hospitalized in a catastrophe that consumed a premises overnight.

Another massive fire took off Thursday morning at a 40-year-old, 13-story skyscraper in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.

The incident seemed "very intense," according to a previous fire department comment, and that wrecked numerous floorboards. About 3:00 A.M., a wildfire broke out and raged throughout the structure, destroying numerous levels.

According to Apple Daily as well as other local press, the town's fire brigade notified columnists on the site that 46 victims recovered in the tower had been declared deceased, with another 41 wounded.

The incident destructed a 40-year-old property which operated as both a business and household property, with stores on the lower levels and duplexes on the higher stories wherein between 7th and 11th level, are about 120 residential units.

Furthermore, Chen Chi-mai, the town's mayor, stated that the structure, which had formerly housed diners, entertainment clubs, and a theater, had been mostly forgotten.

Devastating Fire Happened Overnight

The incident got completely over after over 4 hours, according to the fire brigade. The task required the deployment of 145 firemen and 72 fire engines.

Massive crimson burns and dark soot in the cloud billowed from lower tiers of the structure, including intensive fire suppression tactics being conducted out in the ground, according to footage aired by Taiwanese Television channels.

"From the disaster, the remains of 14 individuals who displayed no evidence of life were brought to the morgue immediately, and an additional 51 people rushed to hospital," Li Ching-hsiu, the fire marshal, according to local report. The death toll was anticipated to increase higher since more bodies were found from the destroyed structure at the moment.

Authorities continued their retrieval operation attempts throughout Thursday afternoon, as said by authorities. "A case involving the town's firefighting and enforcement agencies is now proceeding," said Rita Li, Kaohsiung spokesman.

Though origin of the catastrophe, which began on first level of the structure, is still unknown firemen noticed heavy burns burning in a location with a bunch of bored pile junk, suggesting that this was the probable cause of the accident.

Eyewitnesses informed Taiwanese press that they heard explosions approximately 3:00 A.M. So, when fire started on the lower levels, homeowners recalled sounding a bunch of loud bangs.

A count of 159 firemen went to the scene after that the initial alarm alert was made at 2:54 A.M. at the Kaohsiung local fire department.

Authorities claimed the fire was stopped in its tracks around 7:17 A.M., but not before it had damaged most of the structure and covered the lower levels in smoke and ash.

Taiwan's Major Catastrophes

The blaze appears to be the deadliest in Taiwan in recent memory. The previous major catastrophe of this scale occurred in year 1995, where 64 individuals suffocated within a crowded karaoke bar.

Taiwan had rigorous construction standards and a relatively solid safety profile as the island often pounded by disasters and tropical storms. However, opponents claim that there is frequently a disconnect between what regulations specify and how security requirements are implemented, particularly in older structures.

President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan has directed officials to proceed ongoing search and rescue operations, assist impacted households in relocating, and conduct a thorough investigation into the source of the explosion.

