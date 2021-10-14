On Wednesday after three-and-a-half weeks of volcanic activity, experts said there is no chance that the volcanic eruption in Spain's Canary Islands will come to an end any time soon.

La Palma Volcano

A spokesman for the Canaries' volcanologist group Pevolca, Maria Jose Blanco said at the Cumbre Vieja volcano which is on La Palma island, "levels of sulphur dioxide don't currently lead us to think the end of the eruption will be in the short or medium term."

Other experts have said the eruption could possibly last for weeks or perhaps months.

The eruption began on the19th of September and for La Palma which is an island harboring about 85,000 people, the recent eruption is the third in a century, after San Juan in 1949 and Teneguia in 1971.

On Wednesday, during Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez fourth visit to the island since the eruption began, he said, "The volcano's activity is not stopping and it doesn't seem that we can expect to observe a reduction in the coming days."

Impacts of the Eruption

So far the continuous lava flows haven't killed anyone, but the molten rock has blanketed around 1,600 acres (640 hectares), destroying 1,400 buildings. Of the 1,400 affected buildings, 764 are homes, said Miguel Angel Morcuende, Pevolca technical director.

Over 6,000 people have been relocated, abandoning all their properties to the lava.

Currently, aircraft are reaching La Palma's airport, which the eruption prompted its closure two times because of the volcanic ash. Weather forecasts reveal it can remain open for the next four days.

