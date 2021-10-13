Marine researchers are mystified by a weird and enormous squid-like organism discovered in the Northern Red Sea.

In October, scientists from the OceanX team were examining a shipwreck when they discovered the marine monster, which seemed to be larger than a person, swimming 2,800 feet beneath the surface of the Red Sea.

Examining the Pella

OceanX research program leads Mattie Rodrigue said the crew was examining the "Pella," the ship that sank in November 2011, when they came across the monster that was "bigger than a human" in a video posted to YouTube on Thursday.

"For the rest of my life, I'll never forget what occurred next. As we're gazing at the shipwreck's bow, this giant mystery monster appears out of nowhere, takes a look at the ROV [remotely operated vehicle], and wraps its entire body around the wreck's bow "Mattie Rodrigue, the director of the OceanX scientific program, says in the video.

Finding the Purpleback Squid

Dr. Michael Vecchione, a biologist, assisted her and identified the creature as a purpleback flying squid.

"I can tell you what I believe and why I believe it. I believe it is a purpleback flying quid species. And there's a well-known population of them in the area where you're operating, the Red Sea. They grow to enormous proportions. So what you're witnessing, I believe, is the gigantic form of Sthenoteuthis. "In the video, Vecchione adds.

"They'll approach a bait in the same manner that the other one did, and they'll swim in the same way that the animal did in the additional footage. The fin size and the proportions of the fin to the body indicate that it is not a gigantic squid. If you stop it just there, you'll notice that it has short, wide fins that thicken together. They have the appearance of an arrowhead. I know you probably wanted to believe you had footage of enormous squids, but I can assure you that it is not an Architeuthis dux. "He keeps going.

The video has subsequently gone popular on YouTube, with over 455,000 views in only five days.

Deep-Sea Discoveries

Humans have been exploring the seas since the dawn of time. The Bible mentions sailors and sea merchants, and marine travel and business were widespread during the ancient period when both the Romans and the Greeks explored the oceans.

We are still committed to maritime travel today. Hundreds of thousands of nautical miles are traversed every day throughout the world, from the global shipping sector to luxury yacht rentals. Yet, although our seas are busier than ever, they remain mostly unknown.

So, what percentage of the ocean has been explored? It's a startlingly tiny proportion, according to the National Ocean Service. Only 5% of the world's seas have been studied and mapped, particularly the water beneath the surface. The rest has remained mostly unknown and unobserved by humanity.

