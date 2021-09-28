A small pest with wings that some people think is attractive is getting so much attention online, with experts in natural resources and agriculture warning that it can cause a lot of damage to grapes and is very difficult to kill once established.

Spotted Lanternfly

Lycorma delicatula referred to as the dreaded spotted lanternfly moved from Asia to the United States about a decade ago. Presently, agriculture officials are afraid that it's gradually moving into Michigan and other states close by.

Matured spotted lanternflies can be recognized with their bright body and wing colors.

An invasive species expert with the agriculture department of the state named Robert Miller said: "It's a pest we are concerned about in the state of Michigan. We are asking the public to be on the lookout and to report it if they think they see it. I can't say if and when it will arrive. But I think there's a possibility we'll see it eventually."

For now, the internet is turning the spotted lanternflies into an evil Mothra.

Also Read: Spotted lanternflies found to be flyers, not gliders

Spread of the Spotted Lanternfly

There have been a lot of reports and warnings online in the last few days. Many, if not a majority of the headlines, invoke the language of aggressiveness and death.

"There's a beautiful spotted insect flying across the U.S.-and officials want you to kill it," CBS. "Die, Beautiful Spotted Lanternfly, Die," The New York Times.

It could be regarded as so much clickbait. But beyond the publicity, the lanternfly is an actual problem and there isn't much solution.

Miller highlighted one of the results of global travel and trade is that animals, insects, and plants are finding themselves in places they shouldn't be in increasing numbers, and in many cases, they are ruining the environments close to them.

The new problem isn't Invasive species.

The time Christopher Columbus sailed the ocean blue in the year 1492 he began what historians presently refer to as the Columbus Exchange which is a transfer of ideas, crops, diseases, and also populations between the modern world and the ancient world.

These bugs hop more than fly, and it is possible they got to America on a shipping container. Since then, the insect has spread to Virginia, New York, West Virginia, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, and Ohio.

Features of Spotted Lanternfly

The spotted lanternfly which ag departments have been referring to as SLF- was initially identified in 2014 in southeastern Pennsylvania but seemed to have been present in America for about two to three years already.

The insect is about an inch long and its width is half an inch, with very noticeable wings.

Anytime their wings are not closed they display a black and yellow abdomen and bright red hind wings that have black spots changing to white and black bands at the margin. Egg masses resemble old chewing gum, possessing a waxy, gray, putty-like coating.

Related Article: Spotted Lanternfly: Officials Are Begging Public to Kill This Invasive Pest on Sight

For more news, updates about spotted lanternfly and similar topics don't forget to follow Nature World News!