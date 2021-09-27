On Sunday, an extensive cloud of ash halted flights coming in and going out of the Spanish island of La Palma as molten rock kept jumping high into the air from an active volcano.

Impact of La Palma Volcano

There were no flights arriving or departing, even though emergency workers were removing the ash from the airport runway.

Islanders received both good and bad news with some relocated residents allowed to come back to their homes during low seismic activity while authorities assessed the resulting damages. So far, about 430 structures have been affected in the countryside.

The volcano on La Palma which is part of the volcanic Canary Islands off northwest Africa and accommodates about 85,000 people, erupted on the 19th of September. This immediate evacuation of over 6,000 people helped in saving so many lives.

Life on the remaining part of La Palma, which is approximately 35 kilometers or 22 miles long and 20 kilometers or 12 miles wide at its most extensive point, has not been affected.

Volcano emergency response unit technical director named Miguel Ángel Morcuende, told a news conference."We're not in a state of total alarm. Life on the island is continuing, though those close to the eruption are facing difficulties."

How Long Would the Eruption Last?

The mouth of the volcano was still discharging bright molten rock and belching black smoke. Someone kilometers away could hear the sound of this volcano. The eruption could persist for about three months, scientists say.

The sound coming from the volcanic explosions is capable of breaking glass in the closeby area, Morcuende said, encouraging residents living within 3 miles (5 kilometers) to steer clear from their windows.

The falling volcanic ash won't threaten public health, but getting rid of it can be hazardous for the lungs and eyes of people, officials said. They encouraged people to put on a face mask, eye protection, gloves, trousers, and long-sleeve shirts, anytime they are removing ash.

officials said some 25,000 metric tons of sulfur dioxide are being discharged from the crater daily but don't present a health threat.

Suspension of Flight Trips

Regardless of Spanish airport authority Aena making a tweet that La Palma airport was up and running again on Sunday, no plane was anticipated to alight or take off. Due to the ash cloud, about five airlines had already called off their day's trip to La Palma. Volcanic ash is dangerous for engines of aircraft.

People formed long lines at the island's port to get ferries off the island.

Officials permitted 160 evacuees to return back home and allowed some other relocated residents to get belongings from their homes, since lava flows were not fast.

On Sunday Pope Francis said that he was praying for people which the volcano affected, dedicating a prayer to the affected ones at the end of his noon blessing every week in St. Peter's Square.

