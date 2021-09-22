Aerial drones have been used by scientists to monitor the populations of critically endangered animals such as killer whales.

Doctors Holly Fearnbach of SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation, and Research and Doctor John Durban of Southall Environmental Associates of Washington state had discovered the possibility of three pregnant killer whales on the loose, giving hope to researchers in British Columbia and possibly helping the species move away from extinction.

According to Doctor Durban, "Last year, we documented a number of other pregnant females, who were not successful in rearing calves. Unfortunately, this is not unusual and we have documented a high rate of reproductive failure over the last decade."

These findings may be very exciting for those who have seen the likeliness of reproduction in the recent decades. Especially for those sectors who focuses on helping the endangered species from extinction. These three pregnant killer whales might just help the population of killer whales.

Endangered Whales: The Famous Orca or the Killer Whales





Killer whales, often known as orcas, are the biggest of dolphins and one of the most formidable predators on the planet. Their unique black-and-white coloration makes them instantly identifiable. Orcas are intelligent and sociable creatures who create a broad range of communication sounds, and each pod has its own characteristic noises that its members can distinguish even from afar. They communicate and hunt through echolocation, which involves generating underwater noises that travel until they meet things, then bouncing back to disclose their location, size, and form.

Killer whales eat a wide variety of food, however certain populations specialize on specific sorts of prey. Some just eat fish, while others hunt marine animals like as seals and other dolphin species. Baleen whale calves and even adult whales have been known to be attacked by them. Since killer whales have no natural predators, they are apex predators. They are extremely sociable; certain populations are made up of the most stable matrilineal family units (pods) of any animal species.

Due to prey depletion, habitat loss, contamination (including PCBs), capture for marine animal parks, and conflicts with human fisheries, certain local populations are considered vulnerable or endangered.

Also read: 'Toxic Soup' from World's Largest Mass Extinction Led to Similar Event Today

Conservation Efforts to Help the Population of the Killer Whales





Southern orcas have dropped in number over the previous several decades, from more than 90 in the 1970s to 74 now. It's the only endangered killer whale population in the world.

According to Josh McInnes, a researcher at the University of British Columbia, killer whales have a high percentage of miscarriages and infant death, resulting in a poor rate of reproduction. Scientists are concerned about the Orcas' tendency for miscarriages, and the best thing you can do is pray and hope.

Researchers examine the Orcas with airborne drones that fly about 30 meters above the ocean, according to Doctor Barrett-Lennard. It provides researchers with extremely high-resolution images as well as detailed information about killer whales.

Various government bodies, such as the United States and Canada, have put in place various measures to assist in the survival of orcas in their waters. In June, the Canadian government issued an interim order to preserve southern resident killer whales in British Columbia seas by tightening shipping rules.

Also read: Global Reef Systems Affected by Severe Climate Change