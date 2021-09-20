As numerous people living in the northeastern United States brace for drenching heavy rainfall midweek as a powerful cold front moves across the country, flash flooding threats will persist across the Southeast not up to a week after Nicholas prompted torrential rainfall in the area.

Torrrential Rainfall

Areas along the Gulf coast were not just flooded with Nicholas's downpours, but increased pressure over the Northeast and close to Florida has permitted moisture coming from both the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico to move into the Southeast over the past few days.

Major flooding has been prompted in Alabama Saturday afternoon due to this weather setup and also rainfall of 4 to 6 inches that piled up in 24 hours across Middle Tennessee. Daily, torrential downpours are anticipated to keep up across the Southeast through midweek.

Alan Reppert, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist said: "Showers and thunderstorms, that could be heavy at times over the Southeast will be spotty over the region in the coming days, but anywhere that does see these storms will have a continued flooding risk that could cause travel delays and localized flooding in the region."

Flash Flooding

Since September 1, a number of locations across the South have already collected their fair portion of rainfall, leaving the locations saturated with water. New Orleans confirmed more than 7 inches of rain since the 1st of September, which is 210% of the average rainfall for this period of the year.

Another city that has been left waterlogged since the 1st of September is Mobile, Alabama, where 219% of the average rainfall has occured.

With so much rain on the horizon, an alert will still be active in a lot of Southern cities for the persistent threat of localized flash flooding through Tuesday in the Mississippi River Valley and the eastern region through Wednesday.

Reppert explained: "These storms will be drenching at times as they will have moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic to work with, leading to the continued threat of localized flash flooding."

Effects of Flooding

When intense downpours continue over the same region, flooding in farm fields that could cause crop damage can happen together with ponding on roadways, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Experts advise that travelers should not try driving through flooded roadways, because vehicles could stop or be carried away by flood waters, causing a potentially lethal situation.

There is relief on the horizon for people inhabiting waterlogged cities and regions across the South as a cold front is anticipated to get to the East by the middle of the week.

Reppert said the threat from the flood will persist into midweek until Wednesday night when a cold front sweeps through the southeast, leaving air that is cool and dry across the region by Thursday.

