A study discovered that many warm-blooded animals are developing larger ears, beaks, and legs so they will be able to regulate their body temperature better since the Earth is getting hotter.

Climate Change

Appendages such as the beak of birds and ears of mammals can be useful in dissipating too much body heat, which is likely to be larger in warmer climates.

Scientists led from Australia's Deakin University assessed previous studies into different species that are changing shape and they discovered that climate change may be accountable.

They discovered proof of alteration in appendage sizes of up to 10 per cent and this figure is anticipated to keep growing as our planet gets warmer.

Sara Ryding, an ecologist and paper author from Deakin University commented: "A lot of the time when climate change is discussed in mainstream media, people are asking can humans overcome this? or what technology can solve this? It's high time we recognised that animals also have to adapt to these changes, but this is occurring over a far shorter timescale than would have occurred through most of evolutionary time."

Sara Ryding also added saying the climate change that humans have created is piling too much pressure on them, and some species will succeed in adapting, while others will not.

Shape Shifting in Different Species

Ms Ryding and team in their study examined studies into shape changes discovered in different species from Australian parrots and Chinese bats to rabbits and swine, in search of proof that climate change could be piloting the shifts.

The researchers noted that the shifts are taking place across a great number of species from various geographical areas and this is making it difficult to recognize any common possible causes not within climate change.

Simultaneously, the multifaceted and developing nature of climate change's impacts is also making it difficult to spot just one particular cause of the shapeshifting.

In birds, specifically strong instances of shapeshifting have been reported, the team noted. As per the researchers, another species also undergoing evident changes are mammals.

Effect of Climate Change on Animals

Most studies about climate change's effects on mammals have concentrated on general body size and some scientists have noticed changes in particular appendages. For Instance, wood mice are evolving longer tails, while masked shrews are growing both bigger tails and legs.

In bats, it has also been discovered that they increased the sizes of their tail, leg, ear, and wing in tandem with warming.

While these changes can be simply summarised as animals developing, Ryding says it doesn't signify, "all is fine." Researchers intend to study the way these changes affect their manner of living like feeding.

She said: "It just means they are evolving to survive it. We're not sure what the other ecological consequences of these changes are, or indeed that all species are capable of changing and surviving."

