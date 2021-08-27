In an effort to release treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, Japan's government decided Wednesday that an undersea tunnel shall be built to release massive amounts into the sea in less than a mile away.

Although the decision initially garnered opposing opinions from fishermen, environmental activists, neighboring countries, and even some local residents, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings plans on releasing the water in two years, making room for facilities necessary for the plant's decommissioning.

TEPCO's official in charge Junichi Matsumoto said that they plan to minimize possible underground contamination or leakage of radioactive ground water by constructing the undersea tunnel through bedrock in the seabed near its No. 5 reactor.

The most realistic option of disposing the water

After long, delayed years of deliberation, the government finally decided in April to start discharging the water into the Pacific Ocean in spring 2023.

The radioactive water had accumulated in about 1,000 tanks at the Fukushima Daiichi plant since 2011, when a massive earthquake, tsunami, and a nuclear disaster hit the country, causing meltdowns and contamination at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Authorities said the plant's storage capacity will be full by next year.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said disposing the water is 'unavoidable' and releasing it into the ocean was 'the most realistic option'. He ensures the government will prioritize safety concerns in doing so to prevent damaging rumors on local agriculture, fisheries and tourism.

Matsumoto, also a worker for Fukushima Daiichi Decontamination & Decommissioning Engineering Co., a company created by TEPCO, said that a pipeline enclosed in undersea tunnel is safer than simply laying a pipe under the seafloor in the event of a major earthquake or tsunami.

An attempt to minimize the 'reputational damage'

The plan released on Wednesday was carefully crafted to ensure minimal damage on marine life off the Fukushima coast.

TEPCO plans to dilute the discharge with large amounts of seawater to decrease the concentration of radioactive materials in contaminated water. Samples of water shall be examined and monitored ahead of its release from multiple locations daily. Officials also assure that although tritium, a rare radioactive isotope of hydrogen, cannot be removed from the water, its small amount should not be harmful. All other isotopes will be treated and be reduced to safe levels before release.

Moreover, TEPCO plans to apply to the Nuclear Regulation Authority to do a safety review of the tunnel plan after garnering support from local fishermen and other residents. The plan includes compensating fisheries and other local businesses in case of any negative impacts or damage.

Japan assures to abide by international rules for release, obtaining support from the International Atomic Energy Agency and others. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said the ocean discharge was in line with international practice.

Matsumoto said the annual cap on radioactive materials could continue for about 30 years, or until the plant's decommissioning ends.

