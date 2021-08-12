Officials said torrential rains have provoked severe floods and mudslides in northern Turkey, taking the life of at least one person and leaving others unaccounted for or wounded.

The floods brought about by uncommon torrential rains come after destructive wildfires consume the south of the country.

Torrential Rain Triggers Severe Flood

Helicopters immediately took off to rescue stranded people on the top of roofs while vehicles were carried away in violent torrents on Wednesday. The floods affected the Black Sea coastal provinces of Kastamonu, Sinop, Bartin, and Samsun.

"From a meteorological point of view, we are perhaps facing a disaster that we have not seen in 50 or 100 years," Bekir Pakdemirli, agriculture and forestry minister said of the torrential rains and flood.

Turkey has been struggling with drought and a rapid round of natural disasters and world scientists believe these disasters are becoming more frequent and powerful due to climate change.

The heavy rain along the northern coast of Turkey began as firefighters had almost succeeded in controlling wildfires in the south that took the lives of not less than eight people since late July. Thousands had been compelled to relocate as the country fought over 200 blazes.

Worst-hit Flood Area

The area most affected by the flood appeared to be in Kastamonu, where the town of Bozkurt was covered with flood and dozens of vehicles were carried away by raging floodwaters. The Kastamanu governor's office contradicted reports that the flooding was prompted by a burst dam and there were no quick reports of any death.

Yet, the intensity of the flooding surprised locals. Nuri Ersoz, a restaurant owner told Halk TV television that within 10 minutes, the flood had covered everywhere. He also said he was worried about his cousin's life because he believed she may have been stuck in her home.

Suleyman Soylu, the Interior minister, who visited Kastamonu, said in some of the affected regions, waters have risen "three or four meters high" and that many people were awaiting rescue from rooftops.

He said: "Evacuations and search-and-rescue efforts are continuing. The gendarmerie, the (army) are trying to deploy all of their helicopters to the region."

Effects of the Flood

The private Turkish news agency DHA reported that the flash floods destroyed several houses and not less than two bridges in Bartin. And also triggered the partial collapse of a highway that leads to the Karabuk, a neighboring province.

Not less than 13 people were wounded when a bridge collapsed, disaster and emergency management agency of Turkey said.

Emergency workers came to the rescue of at least 15 people stuck in their cars and homes, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. But they were looking for a woman who is 80-year-old in the village of Akorensokuler carried away by floodwaters following the collapse of her house, the interior ministry said.

For more news, updates about natural disasters and similar topics don't forget to follow Nature World News!