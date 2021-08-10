In Algeria, a forest fire has killed 42 people, including 25 members of the military who were dispatched to assist put out the fire.

Since Monday night, dozens of flames have burned across wooded regions across the country's northern half. Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud accused arsonists of starting the fires but did not provide any further information.

"Only criminal hands could be responsible for the simultaneous breakout of roughly 50 fires in many locations," he added.

Deadly Attempt to Put Out the Fire

In a frantic attempt to put out the fire, residents in Kabylie's Tizi Ouzou area used tree branches to try to smother blazing sections of woodland or threw water from plastic buckets.

According to Kabylie locals, the troops died in various locations, some while attempting to quench the flames and others after being cut off by the expanding fire. In addition, more troops were seriously burned, according to the Defense Ministry.

Related Article: IPCC Report Blames Human Activity For Worsening Climate Disasters



Burning Houses

According to witnesses, several homes were set ablaze. At the same time, families sought refuge in hotels, youth hostels, and university dormitories, who added that the dense smoke made it difficult for firemen to see.

"It was a nightmare night for us. Mohamed Kaci, who had escaped with his family from the village of Azazga to a hotel, stated, "My house is entirely destroyed."

Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane announced on state television on Tuesday night that the death toll had climbed to 42, including 25 military personnel.

Tending to the Victims

He said that the administration was in "advanced negotiations with (international) partners to rent planes and assist in the extinguishment of fires."

Due to the weather, wildfires have swept through Turkey, Greece, and Italy in recent weeks, evacuating thousands of people and destroying homes and businesses.

Wildfires

A wildfire, also known as a bushfire, wildland fire, or rural fire, is an unplanned, uncontrolled fire that starts in flammable vegetation in rural and urban regions. A wildfire can be characterized as a forest fire, brush fire, bushfire (in Australia), desert fire, grass fire, hill fire, peat fire, prairie fire, vegetation fire, or veld fire, depending on the kind of vegetation present.

Many organizations define wildfire as an unintentional and undesired fire, whereas wildland fire is a broader word that encompasses both controlled and wildland fire use (WFU; these are also called monitored response fires).

Wildfires are uncontrolled fires that rage through natural environments such as woods, meadows, and prairies. These dangerous flames spread rapidly and may wreak havoc on towns as well as wildfires and natural regions. To prepare for such unfortunate disasters, make sure that everyone in your home is aware of and understands what to do in the event of a sudden evacuation.

Due to a wildfire, you may need to escape immediately. Learn your evacuation routes, practice with your family and pets, and plan your escape route.

Also Read: California's Devastating Dixie Fire Now 2nd Largest Wildfire in State's History

For more environmental news, don't forget to follow Nature World News!